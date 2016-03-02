Your browser is out-of-date.

Fabulous home designs for every music taste

Leuchtglastreppen, Wachenfeld Natursteinwerk Wachenfeld Natursteinwerk Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
The decor of our home deeply affects our mood. So while incorporating Feng Shui, the right colours, optimally using space, these are all good ways to dress a room to have a more positive impact on us, music too can blend in our home and make us feel better. Music deeply impacts our emotions and the kind of music we like reflects not just our taste, but even how we feel. Different kinds of music in different rooms can create varying vibes. Here are 6 fabulous home designs for every music taste.

Indian Classical bedroom

Indian Classical music refers to the art music of our country whose origins can be traced back to the Vedas, which are the oldest scriptures in the Hindu tradition. Indian classical music is extremely expressive and invokes a range of emotions from happiness and calm to contemplation. It is thus suited for a more personal space like a bedroom. A bedroom like this one designed by P & D ASSOCIATES reflects the Indian ethos and beauty of our classical music.

Rock living room

The experimental sound of rock music which evolved from rock and roll in the 60's is perfect for those who like to think out of the box. Be it a multicoloured striped couch with an iconic image of The Beatles whose psychedelic look is in keeping with the music of the rock band, or a poster wall of one's favourite rock musicians, or even a feature wall with lyrics from popular rock songs, open your mind and bring in a whiff of rock music into your living room.

Pop kitchen

Pop music too evolved from rock and roll, but a tad before rock in the 1950's. Pop music like it's name suggests, refers to any popular music and often borrows elements from other styles such as urban, dance, rock, Latin, and country. The bright and happy tones of this music can blend into your home to give you a happier vibe. A kitchen like this with it's country style rustic cabinets, bright colours, urban chicness and references from popular culture will bring in a bit of 'Pop' in your home.

Spa bathroom

One often goes to a spa and drifts away to the tinkering soft sounds of the music there. Spa music is calming and promotes a relaxation response. And where best to relax in one's home than the bathroom? One can bring in a touch of spa here with the use of soft diffused light, muted colours, a comfortable seating area, candles and incenses and last but not the least, some soothing spa music.

Jazz fusion study

Jazz fusion is an amalgamation of many kinds of music like jazz, funk, rock, rhythm and blues. This potluck style music developed in the 1960's and has a smooth yet experimental quality to it. It's perfect for the study where one can throw in a mish-mash of colours and textures and a variety of furniture of varying styles to create fusion style room. Those who want an understated fusion effect in their study can opt for a study like this one.

Blues stairway

The Blues style of music developed from traditional African music, but also combined European American folk music elements. Blues music has a gentle creative touch to it that you can incorporate in your home in many ways, be it a bluish-green lit stairway like this one or a balcony with lights on the floor. If you are looking for outdoor lighting options, here are 6 wonderful outdoor lighting ideas.

A beautiful contemporary escape in Delhi
Did you like these ideas? Let us know in the comments below.


