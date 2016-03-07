A Home with a Taste for Good Life

The existence of a vegetation-lined above ground pool makes the courtyard stand out impressively. A fountain in the middle adds visual appeal and a dash of life to the simple, rustic walls. This spot is perfectly suited for meditation, reflection and some quiet soul searching.

As our tour ends, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did, If you are still looking for more ideas and inspirations, then feel free to take a look at this ideabook – A cosy home with a unique personality.