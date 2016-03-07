A Home with a Taste for Good Life

It is not often that we come across a house which promises all modern facilities and proximity to nature at the same time. But Casa Malinalco designed by José Vigil Arquitectos, from Mexico, is truly an exception. Mexico is an extremely culturally and geographically diverse country, and is naturally the melting pot of colonial, neoclassical, contemporary and many other styles of architecture. And it has got beautifully reflected in this abode that we are about to explore. So get ready to savour spacious welcoming rooms, cosy decorations, and environment friendly getaway spots. They are sure to inspire you for your next project.
The crystal clear, cool blue water of the pool invites you to take a rejuvenating dip on a warm day. A part of the pool is shaded by a solid canopy-like structure, for those times when the weather is scorching. The pillars of this structure are entwined by sensuous creepers bearing pretty mauve flowers. The comfy poolside seating arrangement is worth mentioning, Dark wooden furniture with fluffy white cushions, are protected tastefully with large white freestanding umbrellas. The house’s warm, earthy shades serve as an attractive background.
Let’s take a step back from the poolside and see what we have. We love how luxuriant lavender bushes and lively palms add a hint of mystery and charm to this abode. You can catch a short and sweet glance of the swimming pool, as well as the pristine white brollies.
Earthy shades rule the living room. Whether it’s the stylish wooden ceiling, or the rug, or the coffee table or dining table – everything spells warmth and unbeatable comfort. The L-shaped white sofa comes with upholstery in shades of terracotta, mustard and beige. The wall hangings are in sync with the rest of the room’s appearance. Don’t miss how the living area flows into an adequately sized balcony, where you can laze around and enjoy nature’s bounties.
Beyond the dining space, there is a quaint little corner overlooking the stunning swimming pool. A traditional sofa, a couple of a arty cane chairs and a simple, narrow table is all set for indulging in cosy chitchats. The doors which bring nature inside are partly Louvre style and partly glass. They also let ample sunlight flood the room during daytime.
Who wouldn’t get a good night’s rest in this bedroom? The plush beds, sofa and smart chairs are decked in white and fresh green. Solid wooden beams lend an old world charm to the space, besides warmth. Sliding Louvre doors allows you to connect with the lush greenery outside. Mellow sconce lighting completes the look. Light, neutral colours on floor and walls make the bedroom appear bigger and brighter than it is.
The existence of a vegetation-lined above ground pool makes the courtyard stand out impressively. A fountain in the middle adds visual appeal and a dash of life to the simple, rustic walls. This spot is perfectly suited for meditation, reflection and some quiet soul searching.
