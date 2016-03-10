An Oasis of Colonial Style: Villa Azul in Goa

Traditional Goan style is replete with Colonial and other Portuguese touches – but it must not be confused with the typical style of the Raj. What sets this style apart is the touch of whimsical that takes it to a level befitting the beach-like environs it has evolved in.

Goan style architecture effectively brings in hints of sandy coloured finishes, textures that take inspiration from the stretches of sand abundant in this region. The furniture is comfy and less straight jacket in style, with dreams of meeting modernity. The Villa Azul in Goa has been rendered tastefully by the innovative minds at Studio Momo. And what is the result? Simply breathtaking!