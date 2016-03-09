It’s Not Just a Home! It’s a Slice of Beach Heaven!

There are homes that exhibit high design values, dressed up in the best of materials, with a luxurious ambience to amplify the scheme of things. And again, there are homes which are coloured in specific shades, donning palettes that have sprung from personal choices or the canvas prepared by the designer. Then suddenly, there is this home.
The Villa Verde is painted in the distinct colours of joy and happiness. It's design is one that combines everything bright with everything colonial, yet is simple. Designed by Studio Momo, interior designers and decorators in Goa, India this villa is a picture of beach delight. Goa, a hot tourist destination in India, enthrals visitors with its gorgeous beaches, swaying palms, biodiversity, water sports and the promise of unadulterated leisure. And all of that is echoed in Villa Verde. So let’s find out more about this enticing living sanctuary.
The rich look that a colonial façade like this one exudes, is unparalleled. The old world charm has been subtly steered towards an understated area with white washed walls and simple terracotta roof tops. The pristine blue swimming pool with the crisscross of grass and stone paving on the sides, flanking the open Bungalow style corridors make for an oasis type look. The use of arches and shaded doors and windows, add to the old world charm of the villa!
Art has been used in liberal doses throughout the home. The painting of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, pops up on the clean white wall and leaves an impression like none other. Flanked by two Goan style arched Dutch doors, this painting adds a dash of colour that catches the eye and holds the attention of a person walking into the villa. The chevron patterned floor brings in a touch of elegant colonial style prettiness.
Whimsical patchwork couches greet the visitor and invite you to sink in with a glass of your favourite drink and a book. The old school touches like the circular table and white couches with cushions in shades of yellow, render a classic look.
White cushions have been used on the colourful patchwork couches for balance. The backdrop is set by the arched doors that stand open to show off the greenery and the pool that lies behind them.
Wide open arches lead us from the living room into the dining room. Another whimsical yet understated area awaits the visitor here. The wicker dining table is set in a circle with chairs all around it.
The homely touch carries on here too. Pale green cushions are offset by bright purple flowers set in the centre of the table. The space is brightly illuminated and continues to uphold the grace of the chevron flooring.
The beach truly comes alive in this beautifully bright bedroom. Goan architecture opens up with a white theme and colourful art, tapestry and bed linen. The four poster bed, the colonial style recliners as well as the dark polished teak night stands, offer an eclectic feel. The chevron patterned floor makes an entry here too, albeit in more vibrant shades of grey and blue. The touches of yellow in the curtains add visual interest.
There are many words to describe this beautiful home – whimsical, colonial and above all, soothing. Villa Verde is a study in a distinct style that not only caters to its local heritage, but also marries it systematically and simply, with elements of elegance. The theme of stylish sophistication runs through the home and binds the other eclectic elements together – be it the furniture, the pops of colour, the materials used and finally, the cool and lush outdoors that come inside thanks to the wide open arches, windows and doors. Balconies and terracotta roof tops create an ambience that invites the visitor to come, laze around and watch the sky from morning to dusk. Here is another ideabook to delight your senses – A Glorious Home by the Sea!