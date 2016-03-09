It’s Not Just a Home! It’s a Slice of Beach Heaven!

There are homes that exhibit high design values, dressed up in the best of materials, with a luxurious ambience to amplify the scheme of things. And again, there are homes which are coloured in specific shades, donning palettes that have sprung from personal choices or the canvas prepared by the designer. Then suddenly, there is this home.

The Villa Verde is painted in the distinct colours of joy and happiness. It's design is one that combines everything bright with everything colonial, yet is simple. Designed by Studio Momo, interior designers and decorators in Goa, India this villa is a picture of beach delight. Goa, a hot tourist destination in India, enthrals visitors with its gorgeous beaches, swaying palms, biodiversity, water sports and the promise of unadulterated leisure. And all of that is echoed in Villa Verde. So let’s find out more about this enticing living sanctuary.