A Glorious Home by the Sea!

Location has a major role to play when it comes to real estate. And if a property enjoys a breathtaking view of the sea, then there is nothing like it! So today, we will take you on the tour of Casa Beidisia, a gorgeous creation by Jose Vigil Arquitectos, architects from Mexico.
Mexico is a country of rich culture and heritage. The Aztec and the Mayan civilizations have left their relics on this vibrant, lively land. And Mexico’s interesting geographical and biological diversity attracts countless tourists every year. Beautiful beaches coexist in peace with forests, deserts and mountains.
Casa Beidisia is an abode which echoes the soul of this intriguing country, and flaunts the owner’s love for nature with élan. Its lavish layout, proximity to the ocean, and bright airy interiors will leave you wanting for more. The house is a sanctuary far away from the din and bustle of city life, and comes with numerous nooks and crannies for rejuvenation and relaxation.
The living space seamlessly blends with the exteriors, and is an interesting spot for entertaining guests. With plush white sofas on the right, and quaint rattan furniture on the left, this living area is an example of cutting edge architecture. A large bunch of red flowers, and a quirky wall art behind the sofa on the left, are simple but visually impressive decor elements.
Huge sliding doors open up to the remarkable views outside and keep the room well-ventilated. The tall, narrow windows above the doors let in adequate natural illumination during the day. You can enjoy the view of the swaying palms outside, through these windows. Stylish recliners have been placed just outside the living area in case guests wish to soak in the natural beauty which is the highlight of the property.
Lush, flourishing greenery surround the property. Lofty palms, modest shrubs and manicured green lawns make Casa Beidisia seem like a heavenly retreat. Sunshine bestows its warmth and cheer in abundance. And the generously-sized porches and balconies offer a stunning view of the landscape. Solid wooden pillars and wood and tile roofs add a graceful touch to the light-hued exteriors.
The backside of the house provides an unforgettable view of blue, rolling waves beyond the greens. You can take a refreshing dip in the infinity pool under the shade of palms, while admiring the panoramic view. Or sip a cup of hot beverage while breathing in some fresh air!
Traditional Mexican architecture finds its voice in this warm and earthy terrace. It leads you to the enticing pool, and from here you can relish the sight of the endless sky meeting the sea. The comfy furniture lying around the space is a mix of pristine white and sober wooden hues. Potted plants lend an additional eco-friendly touch to the entire ambiance.
Besides infinity pools, the family shows off their love for water features, in the courtyard too. This massive, rectangular reflecting pool comes with small fountain-like enhancements. It is surrounded by sunny, organic corridors and patches of verdant greens. This is a perfect spot for spending lazy afternoons and magical evenings.
Spotless white unites with vibrant greens to create a driveway which seems extremely welcoming. The wide entrance lets you take a peek into the cordial and homely attitude of the home’s inhabitants. And this is where our tour comes to an end.
We hope you enjoyed the journey and are feeling inspired. If you want more ideas, then you can go through this ideabook too – Sleek Environs on a Mediterranean Canvas: A Breezy Villa.