6 Amazing things you can do with a dead tree

The best way to use a dead tree is to use all of it, and a simple way to do that is to incorporate an entire dead tree in your home. A whole tree may look odd in other rooms, but a child's room is the one place where a dead tree can look both magical and be a fun thing to play with. If properly put a dead tree like the one here designed by TABARY LE LAY can become the most fun part of a child's room. However, before putting it make sure the tree's texture is smoothened out and all the rough edges are cut so that kids don't get hurt accidentally.