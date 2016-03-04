A breathtaking villa with a stunning view

Today on homify 360º, we dive into the world of tropical paradise. Casa del Agua, a breathtaking waterfront villa, is the brain child of José Vigil Architects, an architectural firm based in Ciudad de México, Mexico. Simple, clean, and calming -- these are the words to describe this beautiful villa on the beaches of Mexico. Facing the expansive ocean and surrounded by lush greenery, the villa delivers the experience of a lifetime. The designers have fashioned the house with a tropical style and further accentuated it by adding a fabulous pool to the mix.
So, sit back and enjoy this incredible home tour with us!
Facing the expansive blue ocean, the house is designed with an incredible pool that's encapsulated with lush greenery. Tall palm trees, planters, and a gorgeous landscape accentuate the tropical style of the backyard of this stunning villa. Gravel and grey concrete blocks surround the pool for a rustic yet stylish look.
The tropical theme dominates the entryway of the villa with wooden, concrete, and natural elements. An exposed concrete wall surrounds the dark wooden pathway. The house features a pond inside the landscape that's encapsulated with lush greenery for a truly tropical feel.
The spacious backyard with the pool area proves to be the perfect place to have a relaxing weekend with family and friends. Facing the living area of the house, this backyard is a great place to throw barbecues or a get together with close people.
This gorgeous house features a courtyard in the center. Surrounded by wooden panels, exposed concrete walls, and concrete flooring, the courtyard elicits a feeling of calm and serenity. The subtle pale cream backdrop blends beautifully with the dark tones of this space.
We have come to an end of this tour with a man-made pond that graces the center of the courtyard and is surrounded by lush foliage and wooden elements. The designers have added a boat-shaped decor accessory in the center of the pond to accentuate the tropical theme of the house. The living area of the house has a direct view of the built in pond and the ocean, ensuring free-flowing ventilation. Our virtual journey to paradise has come to an end and it's time to depart.
