A breathtaking villa with a stunning view

Today on homify 360º, we dive into the world of tropical paradise. Casa del Agua, a breathtaking waterfront villa, is the brain child of José Vigil Architects, an architectural firm based in Ciudad de México, Mexico. Simple, clean, and calming -- these are the words to describe this beautiful villa on the beaches of Mexico. Facing the expansive ocean and surrounded by lush greenery, the villa delivers the experience of a lifetime. The designers have fashioned the house with a tropical style and further accentuated it by adding a fabulous pool to the mix.

So, sit back and enjoy this incredible home tour with us!