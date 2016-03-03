Opulence meets elegance in this tropical house

The word paradise is usually associated with the sparkling blue waters of the Caribbean, the crisp sea breeze that teases the hair, and the lush landscape that surrounds it. Today on homify 360°, we bring you a piece of this paradise with this luxurious torpical villa designed by Specht Architects from Texas, United States. Nestled on the white sandy beaches of Tulum, Mexico, this tropical villa is what dreams are made of. Combining modern architecture with tropical elements, the villa is dressed to impressed. The architecture and the location of this villa is sure to turn anyone into a beach lover.
Join us on this calming and surreal home tour to experience a slice of tropical paradise.
Nothing says luxury like a fabulous pool with a breathtaking view. Sitting in the backyard of this beautiful house, the pool is surrounded by a spacious terrace with a gleaming white backdrop. One wall of the poolside features a rectangular niche covered in foliage while the other side of the pool is graced with lounge chairs and trees. Modern architecture makes a bold appearance with cubic designs and clear-cut lines on the design of the house. The house also features solar panels and a rainwater tank to make it energy efficient.
Designed with an open layout, the house balances the living room, dining area and kitchen in a single space as they flow effortlessly into each other. Both sides of the house feature gigantic sliding doors that fully open up, giving the view of the sea and the experience of sea breeze. Wooden ceilings, stark white tiling, and a contrasting furniture with vibrant accessories really enhance the tropical style of this space.
The beach vibe follows its way into the interiors of the kitchen and dining space with the element of playing the lead role. Wooden dining table with matching benches, wooden ceilings, wooden cabinets and wooden coatings that blend gorgeously with the subtle white backdrop. Three magical wall lights hang above the kitchen island, giving the kitchen an impeccable style and look.
Facing the expansive ocean, the bedroom also opens up to the surrounding exterior of the house. The white and wood combination accentuates the tropical style of this magnificent villa. The designers have also incorporated plants and planters on the open balcony, adding an element of nature to the decor.
The second bedroom also boasts of a magnificent sea view with a direct access to the balcony. A stunning mix of modern design, rustic elements, and tropical style is featured in the decor of this bedroom. The wooden elements of the bedroom contrast delightfully with the white backdrop. Nothing says peaceful slumbering like listening to the soft waves of the tranquil sea.
This virtual tour has, alas, come to an end and we depart with the bird's eye view of the magnificent villa. The top floor of the house looks over the open balcony, the gorgeous swimming pool and the lush landscape that surrounds the area. But the cherry on top of the cake is the idyllic ocean setting that makes this house a part of a tropical paradise.
