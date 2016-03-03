Opulence meets elegance in this tropical house

The word paradise is usually associated with the sparkling blue waters of the Caribbean, the crisp sea breeze that teases the hair, and the lush landscape that surrounds it. Today on homify 360°, we bring you a piece of this paradise with this luxurious torpical villa designed by Specht Architects from Texas, United States. Nestled on the white sandy beaches of Tulum, Mexico, this tropical villa is what dreams are made of. Combining modern architecture with tropical elements, the villa is dressed to impressed. The architecture and the location of this villa is sure to turn anyone into a beach lover.

Join us on this calming and surreal home tour to experience a slice of tropical paradise.