A beautiful contemporary escape in Delhi

Home is where the heart is, goes a popular saying. So why not make the home the perfect place for the heart to stay? Studio Ezube, an interior designer firm in Delhi, India, designed the Chand residence by combining two elements necessary for a home -- style and comfort. Incorporating a contemporary style into the interiors and decor, the Chand residence flaunts a clean and calm design with a combination of surprising elements for an added twist. The balance between the various elements creates a harmony within the house and brings every area of the house together.
Today, we tour this beautiful house. Let's begin this virtual tour, shall we?
The clean and contemporary interiors of the living room is highlighted with a subtle backdrop and hints of bright colours. The designer has further enhanced the room by adding furnishing in four different styles with a plethora of colours, textures, and elements. Dark wooden frames, floral prints, and abstract decor accessories adds charm to the interiors of this beautiful living room.
Printed upholstered dining chairs and a stunning chandelier introduce colour and warmth to the decor of the dining room. Subtle tones dominate the backdrop and flooring of the space, bringing the furnishing and colours to the center stage. The dark wooden 6-seater dining table blends beautifully with the decor of the dining room. Large framed windows and a door face the terrace of this house for an incredible view during dinner with the family.
Following the contemporary theme with a twist, the kitchen features a sleek design with a vibrant touch. Light wooden cabinets with metal embellishments, black counter tops, and a brightly coloured cabinet give the kitchen space its charm. A compact design, the kitchen is designed minimally to look more spacious but provide efficiency and storage space for kitchen essentials.
The combination of warm and vibrant ones brings together the decor of the bedroom. A clean and sleek design dominates this space, giving it an organized and tidy look. An exposed brick wall wallpaper stands out against the subtle white backdrop of the room. The bedroom also features a gorgeous upholstered bed, a lush rug, and decor accessories to further accentuate the interiors of the room.
The contemporary style follows its way into the decor of the bathroom, giving the space a calm and clean feel. Stunning tiled walls and dark flooring blend beautifully with the pearl white bathroom furnishing. A walk-in glass shower stands in the corner of the bathroom with a single vanity set taking center stage.
This gorgeous open terrace marks the end of this beautiful home tour. The contemporary style features itself in the layout of the terrace. Contrasting toned benches, geometric patches of foliage, and gorgeous tiling lend charm to the decor of this terrace. This space faces the green covered landscape, making it an ideal place to relax or spend some quality time with family and loved ones.
