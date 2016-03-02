A beautiful contemporary escape in Delhi

Home is where the heart is, goes a popular saying. So why not make the home the perfect place for the heart to stay? Studio Ezube, an interior designer firm in Delhi, India, designed the Chand residence by combining two elements necessary for a home -- style and comfort. Incorporating a contemporary style into the interiors and decor, the Chand residence flaunts a clean and calm design with a combination of surprising elements for an added twist. The balance between the various elements creates a harmony within the house and brings every area of the house together.

Today, we tour this beautiful house. Let's begin this virtual tour, shall we?