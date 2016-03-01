A charming rustic home with a hidden secret

Basking in the Mediterranean glory, the Habitatge Parafrugell brings together symmetry and charm in its structure. Designed by Barcelona based firm Brick Construccio, the exterior and interiors of the house are heavily influenced by the Mediterranean style and incorporate a rustic style. The house also combines modern style into the decor, giving it added appeal. The rustic features of the house are enhanced with modern finishes, maintaining its old beauty but enhancing it ever so slightly with a new style.
Today's tour begins with this charming home in Spain. So without further ado, let's experience this Mediterranean visual treat.
A Mediterranean inspired home with an element of modernity, this space will make you yearn for a Mediterranean holiday. The traditional architectural influences and elements are seen in the country-tile roof and the terracotta coloured facade. Synonymous with the prevailing style of this region, the house elicits feelings of nostalgia with its visually pleasing appearance. The designers have also incorporated square and rectangular shapes in the windows and sliding doors for a modern twist in the design.
The designers have incorporated a swimming pool in the backyard of the house. A vertical garden wall with trees and planters grace the frame of this gorgeous pool. Resting in the nook of the backyard, this pool is the perfect place for the family to relax on the weekends or during sunny days. Browse through these swimming pool designs for more ideas.
A diverse space, the backyard of the house is a great place to host events for the family and close friends. The outdoor area features foliage for a tropical element and also features exposed stone walls for the Mediterranean feeling. The designers have added a 6-seater dining table for seating space during events like barbecues or picnics.
The living area of the house is designed with a neutral scheme and subtle tones. Modern shades of soft cream and pale grey blend beautifully with the sandstone brick archways. The neutral background works beautifully with the arched interiors of the living space. A huge multi-seater sofa rests in the center of the living space with contrasting linen and a dark rug.
Nothing exhibits romance like the interiors of this beautiful bedroom. Created with a romantic vibe, the theme of the house follows itself into the decor of the bedroom. The neutral shades of soft cream and pale grey are displayed across the space. Gold infused drapes hang above the bed, giving it a softer and romantic appeal. The paneled ceiling further adds to the appeal of the bedroom.
A pent and paneled ceiling with a neutral theme lends a hint of elegance to this gorgeous bathroom. The decor of the bathroom is designed with a combination of sleek and rustic styles. The bathroom features a rectangular bathtub, a glass walk-in shower, and a single vanity set with wicker baskets and cabinets.
