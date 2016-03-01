A charming rustic home with a hidden secret

Basking in the Mediterranean glory, the Habitatge Parafrugell brings together symmetry and charm in its structure. Designed by Barcelona based firm Brick Construccio, the exterior and interiors of the house are heavily influenced by the Mediterranean style and incorporate a rustic style. The house also combines modern style into the decor, giving it added appeal. The rustic features of the house are enhanced with modern finishes, maintaining its old beauty but enhancing it ever so slightly with a new style.

Today's tour begins with this charming home in Spain. So without further ado, let's experience this Mediterranean visual treat.