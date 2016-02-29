A home for every fantasy

Modern architecture implements beautiful symmetry with unique interiors in its design and the Luxhaus Showhouse in Heßdorf in Nuremberg defines it. Photographed by Lopez-Fotodesign from Germany, this house stands out with its facade and its unique structure. Skillfully designed interiors with comfortable furnishing is what makes this house more beautiful. A modern marvel, the house is aesthetically pleasing and stands to impress with its design.
Today, we tour the exterior and the interior of this gorgeous house. Let's start this tour, shall we?
The facade of the house features a contrasting combination of red and white shades for a modern and chic style. Designed with several cubes in a representative orientation, the house is an architectural beauty. The flat roof tops and the symmetrical structure changes the dynamic of this house. Generous glazing and cantilevered elements add an element of modernity to the house. An expansive green landscape faces the house, giving each room a gorgeous view.
The high ceilings of the house give it a luxurious appeal. With all the rooms seamlessly flowing into each other, the open layout of this house implements a contemporary style. Neutral tones of white and dark tones of brown blend beautifully as the backdrop with bursts of color for added appeal. A curved staircase leads up to the first floor of this house.
The kitchen space features dark counter tops, white cabinets, and steel accessories with a rectangular window. Parallel to the kitchen space is the dining area with a 4-seater black and white dining table that rests below a gorgeous chandelier.
Simple but stylish, the bedroom is designed in a minimalist style. The neutral backdrop of the space is enhanced with the dark bedspreads and carpet. A patterned panel graces the center of the wall with printed stickers on the side. An incredible wall light and floor lamps on either sides of the bed illuminate the room with a bright glow. For more inspiration, check out these bedroom designs.
Subtle toned with minimal furnishing, the bathroom is the perfect place to unwind after a tiring day. The designers have opted for a mellow theme by incorporating shades of white and beige. The bathroom features a bathtub with a rectangular mirror above and a single vanity set. A lush floor rug rests on the floor, bringing in the elements of the room together.
We end the tour with the last room of this beautiful house -- the lounge area. Leading up from the staircase, the room mixes contemporary and modern styles in the decor. An L-shaped sofa set with vibrantly coloured cushions add a burst of colour to the space. Two subtle green wall lights grace the side of the wall. A large dark wooden wall cabinet graces the hallway of the house for decor accessories. Nothing says relaxation and serenity like this beautiful space.
