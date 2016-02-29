A home for every fantasy

Modern architecture implements beautiful symmetry with unique interiors in its design and the Luxhaus Showhouse in Heßdorf in Nuremberg defines it. Photographed by Lopez-Fotodesign from Germany, this house stands out with its facade and its unique structure. Skillfully designed interiors with comfortable furnishing is what makes this house more beautiful. A modern marvel, the house is aesthetically pleasing and stands to impress with its design.

Today, we tour the exterior and the interior of this gorgeous house. Let's start this tour, shall we?