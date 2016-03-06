Many home owners these days are looking for energy efficient approaches for a greener home. This is because energy efficient approaches can reduce consumption, and help save the planet and your wallet at the same time. Making your home more eco-friendly and energy efficient will also boost the sale price of your house or apartment. There are just too many good reasons to upgrade your home into a greener space.

This idea guide features six tips on how to improve the energy efficiency of your home. The most effective way to reduce energy consumption in your house is to first target the walls, roof, basement, windows and doors. Next, work on improving the energy efficiency of systems such as ventilation, lighting, and other cooling or heating appliances. Finally, you should also consider generating your own electricity.

We hope you are now more curious and excited to find out how to make your home energy efficient. Let's browse through these ideas for a greener and more eco-friendly home shall we?