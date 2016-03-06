Many home owners these days are looking for energy efficient approaches for a greener home. This is because energy efficient approaches can reduce consumption, and help save the planet and your wallet at the same time. Making your home more eco-friendly and energy efficient will also boost the sale price of your house or apartment. There are just too many good reasons to upgrade your home into a greener space.
This idea guide features six tips on how to improve the energy efficiency of your home. The most effective way to reduce energy consumption in your house is to first target the walls, roof, basement, windows and doors. Next, work on improving the energy efficiency of systems such as ventilation, lighting, and other cooling or heating appliances. Finally, you should also consider generating your own electricity.
We hope you are now more curious and excited to find out how to make your home energy efficient. Let's browse through these ideas for a greener and more eco-friendly home shall we?
High-insulating walls can save lots of energy as they slow the rate heat flows into the house in summer and out of the house in winter. This way you don't need air-conditioning to keep the house cool in summer and you don't have to turn the heater on full during the winter, so you can save a lot of money on energy costs in the long-run.
Properly installed fiberglass, cellulose, and most foam insulation materials can all reduce the heat conduction of the completed wall system. Keep in mind that the contractor should use an infrared camera during or after installation to look for voids.
For optimal energy efficiency, your home should be properly insulated from the roof down to its foundation. The attic should also be properly insulated with loose-fill or batt insulation. Before insulating, make sure you seal any air leaks and make necessary roof repairs. If you live in a hot or warm climate, consider installing a radiant barrier in your attic to reduce summer heat gain. In addition to insulation, consider moisture and air leakage control in each area of your house.
Replace your windows with energy efficient models or boost your existing windows' efficiency with weatherstripping and glazing. Replacing windows can save you seven to twenty-four percent of your heating and air-conditioning bills. However, the larger savings are would be associated with replacing single-glazed windows. Browse through window designs here on homify for new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
Look into ways of generating your own electricity. Clean energy can come from renewable resources such as solar power, wind power, or biothermal energy. Imagine the freedom of not having to pay electricity bills, or paying very little. In some parts of the world, you can even sell extra energy to the government. The solar power panel pictured here is designed by N.A. Construccion, based in Barcelona, Spain.
To reduce energy consumption and keep your cool naturally, plant shade trees and plants around your house. The areas in front of the windows should be given priority to be shaded as the heat is most likely to come into the house through these channels.
You can grow vines such as morning glory or other creepers that grow fast and wild like weeds for the fastest results. Install a fence or make a trellis for the plants to creep on. You will be surprised how much cooler your home can get.
Replace incandescent light bulbs with compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs). Changing to CFLs is not only energy efficient, but cost effective as well because the electricity to run incandescent light bulbs costs more than a CFL itself. CFLs last longer than incandescent light bulbs and use less energy to produce light.
We hope this idea guide has been informative and interesting. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at stairway lighting—tips to a shining staircase.