Design your room the way you want it to be!

Designing a room can be a fun and creative process, but for those with no idea where and how to start, it can be downright daunting. To make the process easier and smoother, start by deciding what the room's purpose will be. For example, you should decide whether the room is going to be used to host guests once in a while, or if it's going to be a family room that will be used daily. A room's function should be one of the strongest cues for the design.
After you've decided the room's purpose, try to figure out your personal style and what type of mood you want the room to have. Next, find ideas for the particular space you would like to design, and have a solid idea of what you want the end result to look like. Finally, buy the materials and tools you need to design your room.
Now that you have a basic idea of how the design process should be like, the rest of this idea guide should be really easy to digest. We hope you will be inspired and motivated to design your own room by the end of this article.
Take measurements of the space you would like to design, and ask someone to verify these measurements just to be sure it's accurate. In order to take measurements, measure each wall's width and height as well as windows and doorways. Don't forget to measure all the permanent fixtures in the room as well, like built-in cabinets and wall shelves.
Before you start planning your design, you should set a budget so that you know what you have to work with. Break down your budget so that you know how much you can afford to spend on specific things like furniture, flooring, walls, windows, and decorations for each room in the house.
Your budget will determine whether you can afford to buy new furniture, or whether you just focus on repainting the walls and redecorating the house. Remember to prioritize on what you really need to replace and change first, before you start dreaming about adding new things.
Experiment with different furniture arrangement options using free room planning websites. Just search online for 'interactive room design' to get started. These websites can also be used to design a virtual room from flooring and paint colours to cabinets and countertops. This way you can have a visual of what the end result will look like. You can also browse through homify for design ideas and inspiration.
Everyone has a style of their own or a style they prefer. The only way to figure out your own style is to identify what you like and want your room to look like, then find ways to bring that to life in the room you are designing. You can take some quizzes online to determine your design esthetic. For example, you might enjoy a modern esthetic design if you love big cities, and are drawn to bold, clean lines, geometric shapes, and surfaces like chrome and glass.
If you are still not sure what your style is or how to start designing your room, then browse through interior design magazines and begin observing what kind of designs you are most attracted to. Cut out the designs you are drawn to and pin it on your idea board. Keep doing this until you've created a huge collage of the designs you like.
Look for things like paint colours, patterns, fabrics, pieces of furniture, and fixtures that catch your eye.
mood images of things that inspire you such as animals, plants or city life. When you're gathering ideas, try not to think of how much the design will cost because you can always find cheaper alternatives later on.
Think about the psychological effects of the colour you are going to paint the walls with. Keep in mind that different colours can have an impact on the mood you're trying to create in the room. For example, green is associated with nature and has a soothing effect that creates a relaxing and calm mood. However, too much green might make you fall asleep, so you might have to add some warm, high energy colours like orange or yellow to balance it out.
Finally, start to give concrete life to your ideas by choosing the right tools and materials. Once you know what you want, all you need to do is to buy the materials and tools according to the budget you have set. Try looking on eBay for good deals on secondhand items, or go to the flea market and see what treasures you can find.
We hope this idea guide has been helpful in your mission to design your own room.