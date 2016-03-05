Design your room the way you want it to be!

Designing a room can be a fun and creative process, but for those with no idea where and how to start, it can be downright daunting. To make the process easier and smoother, start by deciding what the room's purpose will be. For example, you should decide whether the room is going to be used to host guests once in a while, or if it's going to be a family room that will be used daily. A room's function should be one of the strongest cues for the design.

After you've decided the room's purpose, try to figure out your personal style and what type of mood you want the room to have. Next, find ideas for the particular space you would like to design, and have a solid idea of what you want the end result to look like. Finally, buy the materials and tools you need to design your room.

Now that you have a basic idea of how the design process should be like, the rest of this idea guide should be really easy to digest. We hope you will be inspired and motivated to design your own room by the end of this article.