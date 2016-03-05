Make the most out of copper for decorating your home!

Copper is one of the oldest metals that have been around for over 10,000 years. Being a very useful metal, it is widely applied for varied purposes. For example, right from telephones, to computers to cups used for drinking water, copper finds its use. At present, the metal is trending in the areas of design and construction of homes.
Due to its high ductility, malleability and conductivity, copper can be effectively used in telecommunication and electrical equipment. Using high quality copper wire for homes is also becoming popular.
The demand for copper products rises from the fact that it is used for fabricating cooking vessels and decorative items. In the kitchen, it is believed that water had from a copper vessel is good for health. Certain foods cooked using copper vessels are believed to have special flavour.
Both indoor and outdoor decorations using copper have gained recognition, and people are finding new ways of incorporating copper into their abodes. Another area where copper wires are being used is jewellery. Copper wire is the popular choice when it comes to making trendy jewellery teamed with beautiful beads.
So, it is safe to assume that copper is here to stay and people can make the best use of it right at home.
Besides being one of the most used metals in the world, the recycling rate of copper is very high. And this is one of the reasons that the value of copper scrap is also very high. In olden days, copper was used to make knives, chisels, saws, vessels and trays. Copper along with its alloys brass and bronze, are also used to craft hardware like faucets, locks, plumbing and electrical applications.
The durability of copper is its big advantage. This metal is one of the most efficient resources for building materials that is available today. It is low –maintenance and is readily available.
Many people use copper as a decorative element while designing their homes. Copper is rust resistant and antimicrobial. And these properties make it perfect for use in kitchen sinks and faucets. It adds aesthetic charm to the kitchen and lends a shabby chic style.
Shabby chic or the cottage style decor is coming into vogue, as this style is simple and uncluttered. Copper and brushed bronze faucets are becoming popular, as they look classic and add a touch of sophistication to the kitchen.
While using copper, brass or bronze faucets, it is important to choose one that is scratch resistant. If the sink is of copper, then the faucets can be of brass or bronze. The resulting effect will be very interesting, as the appearance of these metals don’t match.
Copper is a bright metal used for various purposes right from making furniture to artwork and jewellery. When used with other hues, especially black, copper imparts a regal touch to any space. So in your living room, you can introduce furniture which comes with copper accents and black upholstery, say. Or a decorative piece with hints of shiny copper and black can look stunning too. Check out the gorgeous room above, to appreciate what we mean. The flooring for this room was executed by Kährs Parkett Deutschland from Germany.
On a different note, it may interest you to know that copper reacts with oxygen or heat or with the atmosphere and gets a patina. Usually its patina is green, but it is possible to create a dark brown or black patina on the copper, and this can be done as per the individual’s choice.
One of the methods used for darkening copper is the application of liver of sulphur. It reacts with copper to create different hues, especially darker colours. This can turn copper black quickly.
Copper can also be hammered into different shapes and different thicknesses. It can be hammered into really thin sheets, and can be used as accent pieces in the living room. It can be fabricated as per specifications, and affixed to the wall using a strong adhesive. Copper when teamed with black can enliven a room. It can be used effectively on walls, with lighting etc. Black copper can stand out in a traditional, rustic or even a contemporary living room.
Decorating walls with copper is gaining popularity all over the world. In order to decorate a home, copper can be incorporated in a design along with brass and bronze. Copper products are of high quality and stand the test of time. There is a wide range of design possibilities and ideas to decorate the home with copper.
Copper on the wall can make the house look unique and stylish. Copper accents bring in a glow and warmth as it goes well with all neutral colours. The metal is good for exterior as well as interior adornment.
Sheet copper can be used effectively for cladding furniture or wall panelling. Copper is given a patina in various grades, in order to create an array of shades which has antique appeal. Copper has many properties that make it popular with designers who make furniture. It has a long life and can withstand most environments. It is also light in weight.
Copper hardly requires any cleaning and maintenance, and so it has become a popular pick for cladding walls and furniture. Its high malleability is also another reason why it can be applied with élan for furniture designing.
Copper pipes or tubes are very durable and are extensively used for liquid or gas systems, or for high and low pressure systems in a wide range of temperatures. These tubes are also cost effective. Copper has excellent thermal conductivity and is therefore employed in many industries.
It is now commonly used for transportation of underground water, drainage and vent systems, fuel oil systems and non-flammable medical-gas systems. This is also because; it is easy to embed copper pipes durably in concrete.
But today, pipes and tubes made from this metal are not just utilitarian; they are aesthetically appealing too. So you can let the copper pipes used for your home’s plumbing, to remain exposed or in full view. They will infuse your bathrooms and kitchen with old fashioned charm. Here is another ideabook which might interest you – Kitchen decor: using metal in the kitchen.