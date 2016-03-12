Simple ways of attracting wildlife into your garden

Old fencing, brick walls and tiled roofs provide tiny niches and hiding places for garden wildlife. To add some more, you can use old bricks to create an outline along your pathway or around old sturdy trees. You can even use bricks to specially create your very own creepy-crawly tower.

Go for a raised brick structure for a flower bed or to line you patio. You can even incorporate a small water feature with the bricks. Use bricks innovatively to write the names of various trees and plants, and leave them around as markers!

If you have the space, go for an eco-shed with a green roof which can be an amazing little haven for small insects and butterflies. To make one, you can use recycled wood with a special coat of wood protector for the walls, and line the base with recyclable polypropylene tiles. Before you create a green roof, make sure your shed is fortified with high quality timber to be able to withstand the weight. Living roofs can especially be lined with sedum (flowering plants with succulent leaves) which is perfect for encouraging insects to visit.

Creating a shed on your own is quite a DIY project. So take this up only if you have some skills in carpentry, and can invest sufficient time and effort in maintaining the shed.