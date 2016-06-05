Which material is best for my kitchen countertops?

The choices available in the market when you go to purchase kitchen counter tops can be overwhelming. But among the wide categories of materials like natural stone, wood, laminate and other solid surfaces sold in the market for kitchen counter-tops people in general look for durability, aesthetic beauty and value for money. While colour, pattern and finish of material play a major role in kitchen counter-top selection every buyer should also keep in mind a few basic criteria of pros and cons of each variety before making a hasty purchase. The colour and texture of a kitchen counter also establishes the mood of the area’s décor like natural stone for country style kitchen and laminate or steel one for a modern kitchen.

Here are the details about few commonly used kitchen counter top materials that can help to make up your mind about the most suitable one.