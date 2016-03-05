Easy and Beautiful Ways of Painting a Stone Wall

The first trick in a DIY stone wall painting project is to pick the right colour and the right paint. The ideal kind of paint would be latex with masonry primer for the first coat. Latex paints come in various colours. The best thing about latex paints is its weather resistant nature – it can survive well indoors as well as outdoors without getting overly affected by humidity, rain or intense summers or winters. Latex paint is also thicker and will give a more natural look as far as a stone wall goes.

Choosing the right colour or shade is the next task. You need to picture the kind of stone wall you are after – are you thinking in terms of grey stones or do you like the rugged looking stones that have browned with age? Take a hint from the walls designed here. You can also look to your existing colour or décor scheme for inspiration. A grey stone wall is the most versatile and can fit into any kind of theme, while a black slate wall can offer you a chance to go monochrome whenever you want. Your hardware store or stockist will have a list of shades to help you achieve the look that’s closest to what you desire. The ideal combination would be a medium grey or brown for the base coat, dark grey or dark brown to etch out the shadows and a light grey or tan for the highlights. You may also want to play around and get yourself a dull olive green wall with hints of gold for the highlight colour, or dull ochre wall with silver for the highlights. An earthy faded saffron with gold and mustard would also look good, if the room has wooden beams and fixtures.