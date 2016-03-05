Easy and Beautiful Ways of Painting a Stone Wall

A pretty accent – indoors or outdoors – is something that can instantly enhance the ambiance of a home, and those who dwell in it. An accent wall to lend some shimmer and sparkle to your living room, or wainscoting for a formal look in the dining room, or even a bank of shelves to cover an entire wall in the study – the options are endless. And then, there are themes – you can choose from multiple options based on the basic theme of your home. Our favourite is a cottage style stone wall with a chic coat of paint to give it an urbane makeover!
A quaint yet solid looking stone wall is an easy option even if you don’t live in the countryside. And we can show you the few simple steps you need to achieve it. Read on to find out how to paint a stone wall! The wall can be outdoors or a single wall in your living room. We love stone walls because they lend a homely and cosy ambience to any space effortlessly. And we are sure that you will love them too!
The first trick in a DIY stone wall painting project is to pick the right colour and the right paint. The ideal kind of paint would be latex with masonry primer for the first coat. Latex paints come in various colours. The best thing about latex paints is its weather resistant nature – it can survive well indoors as well as outdoors without getting overly affected by humidity, rain or intense summers or winters. Latex paint is also thicker and will give a more natural look as far as a stone wall goes.
Choosing the right colour or shade is the next task. You need to picture the kind of stone wall you are after – are you thinking in terms of grey stones or do you like the rugged looking stones that have browned with age? Take a hint from the walls designed here. You can also look to your existing colour or décor scheme for inspiration. A grey stone wall is the most versatile and can fit into any kind of theme, while a black slate wall can offer you a chance to go monochrome whenever you want. Your hardware store or stockist will have a list of shades to help you achieve the look that’s closest to what you desire. The ideal combination would be a medium grey or brown for the base coat, dark grey or dark brown to etch out the shadows and a light grey or tan for the highlights. You may also want to play around and get yourself a dull olive green wall with hints of gold for the highlight colour, or dull ochre wall with silver for the highlights. An earthy faded saffron with gold and mustard would also look good, if the room has wooden beams and fixtures.
Run your hands and a keen eye over the surface you want to paint over – this is to help you basically prepare the surface. For starters, clean out the grease from the top of the rocks with a scrubbing brush and tri-sodium phosphate. Rinse the wall with clean warm water afterwards.
Make sure you clean the rust on the stone to give your surface a neat look, and to remove any irregularities that may hamper the neatness of the finished paint job. Buy a rust cleaning solution to wipe over the surface first. You can use car rust removing solutions or a mild acid – although, you would want to be extra careful and use heavy rubber gloves. Avoid any contact with eyes while using either option. Wet the wall thoroughly first until it cannot absorb any more water, and then apply the solution for best results. Wash off with clean warm water within a few minutes.
The next step is to seal up the cracks and get a relatively smooth surface to work on. Remember to clean the surface well first and then use white cement to fill in any gaps and cracks. It is a good idea to use a wide masking tape to prepare ceiling edges and other corners, especially the irregular ones.
Bring out your paint mixing tray and 2-inch paint brushes, open a can of your base coat colour and paint over the wall’s surface. This should be a masonry primer. Now, let this dry for a bit before you bring out your latex base paint and paint all over the first coat. This paint can be applied with a foam roller, and deliberate up and down movements. Always remember to paint properly in the edges and crevices to get an even look which will lend a shine to your wall.
Once the base coat is done, use your roller and paintbrush for narrow edges, to apply the paint on your beautifully prepared wall. Use the medium shade first before using your paintbrush to etch out the shadows with a darker shade. Then use a highlight shade for the highlights and to bring out the natural aesthetic appeal of the rocks.
Painting a stone wall can be a fun activity that will leave you with a beautiful accent wall beaming with style. Just remember to ponder over your choice of colours and bask in the satisfaction of a well painted and well finished stone wall. Here is another ideabook to get your creative juices flowing – Bringing blank walls to life!