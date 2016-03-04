There's nothing more annoying than coming back to the comfort of your home only to have mosquitoes buzzing in your ear and biting you as you try to relax and unwind after a stressful day at work. Isn't it crazy how these tiny little creatures can drive you up the wall just by existing? Sleepless nights are also uncommon with these pests around.
Not only are mosquitoes super irritating, they can also cause diseases such as dengue and malaria. However, the good news is we can fight back, and we don't have to share our homes with these pests. By making some small changes at home and possibly changing some daily habits, mosquitoes at home could be a thing of the past very soon. This idea guide will discuss some useful tips on how to get rid of mosquitoes and what really helps. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we?
Keeping the windows closed may make your house hot and stuffy, so if you want to avoid that and have a consistent flow of fresh air at home, install netting for the windows that will prevent mosquitoes from entering through the openings. Don't forget to install netting for ventilation holes as well.
The vibrantly coloured and patterned window shutters pictured here is designed by Window Cleaning London, based in the United Kingdom.
Mosquito nets are practical and look romantic too. A mosquito net hanging over your bed will ensure those buggers don't attack you while you're sleeping, and it also looks quite romantic as it is reminiscent of a four-poster bed with sheer drapes around it.
Having anti-mosquito plants around the house is a natural way of getting rid of mosquitoes. This way you don't have to use toxic mosquito coils and other chemical products. Some plants that repel mosquitoes are such as basil, rosemary, thyme, or eucalyptus.
The windowsill is one of the best places to put these plants that repel mosquitoes. You can install a planter on your windowsill as pictured here or place some potted plants on the windowsill if there is enough space. The balcony and the entrance of the house are also good spots to place these anti-mosquito plants.
Lighting that hangs low such as the pendant lighting pictured here can help keep mosquitoes away as mosquitoes don't like bright spaces. If you have a high ceiling, and the light is far away from where you're sitting, it may not be enough to deter the mosquitoes. So, try to use pendant lighting to keep the spaces where you lounge bright enough to keep mosquitoes away. Dark spaces like corners and the area under the stairs should be well-lighted up to avoid attracting mosquitoes.
Another great tip is to create air circulation with a ventilator or cross ventilator to keep mosquitoes away. Ventilators keep the air dry—something mosquitoes don't like. Mosquitoes thrive in highly humid climates, so when you create a dry micro-climate in your home, the mosquitoes will move to a place with more humidity and leave you alone!
A simple fan is also an excellent tool to blow mosquitoes away. Mosquitoes will have a hard time getting to you with the fan blowing on you, and you'll be able to keep cool at the same time.
In order to solve any problem efficiently, you need to get to the root of the problem. To get to the root of the problem, you need to identify mosquito breeding spots in your home. Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing pools of water, so make sure you check your bathroom, kitchen, and garden for any stagnant collection of water. If you don't give them a place to reproduce, you can get rid of them even faster and easier.
We hope the tips discussed here will help you to get rid of mosquitoes at home.