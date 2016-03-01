Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Give your clothes the space they deserve

Rita Deo Rita Deo
House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Have you noticed that the most difficult things to manage in the house are our clothes? In every part of the home whether it is the living room, dining room, bedroom or the bathroom, one is likely to find clothes that are taken off for washing but then people forget to carry them all the way to the laundry bag. All housewives will agree that a majority of their time is spent in sorting out dirty clothes from clean ones and putting them in an appropriate place for reuse after washing, drying and ironing. 

Sometimes even bachelors staying alone for the first time find it difficult to manage clothes that are used around the house and sometimes guests are greeted with bundles of clothes lying around the house. If you are a busy person who finds it difficult to waste time on mundane tasks like managing clothes then here are some easy tips that will help you find an easy solution and also make your home appear organised and neat.

Store your clean clothes in a wardrobe

wardrobe homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Pink
homify

wardrobe

homify
homify
homify

The best way to keep your house free of clothes lying around is to keep washed clothes back in the closets they belong after folding or ironing them. A wardrobe like this provides sufficient space to store clean clothes and shoes too. Get into the habit of designating time every weekend to remove all washed clothes from the laundry cupboard to the bedroom or dressing room cupboard so clothes can be found when required and you do not end up making a mess of the room while searching for the right combination of clothes, accessories and shoes.

Give away the useless and old clothes

Cobertura Piratininga 2015, Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores
Catharina Quadros Arquitetura e Interiores

Do your clothes spill out of the cupboard every time it is opened or are you facing problems in finding space for new clothes? Problems like these show that either the clothes in your cupboard are not stored properly or there are too many old outfits that need to be re-assessed for utility. The usual problem most of us face when tackling dressing rooms is where to start in order to end the chaos as early as possible.

Start with the clothes on hangers first as they are the easiest to sort out and separate items that are torn, frayed or discoloured. Continue this exercise with items inside drawers and open shelves and keep folding the clothes which pass the test back into their place in neat stacks.

When your clothes are dirty, use a basket in the bathroom

House Doctor, Design-Deli Design-Deli BathroomStorage
Design-Deli

Design-Deli
Design-Deli
Design-Deli

A common mistake most people make is hanging dirty clothes behind the bathroom door or closet door instead of putting them away in a basket. If you do not have a separate laundry room and the washing machine is located in the bathroom then keep at least two or more laundry bags depending on the number of people in the house and ensure that everyone keeps discarded clothes there. Ideally each member of the house who generates dirty clothes should take time out to wash their own clothes and can keep them in laundry shelf after washing and drying which can later be moved to a designated wardrobe. Laundry baskets that are kept in the bathroom should be water proof to make them last longer.

Bathroom, laundry or kitchen? where to clean your clothes

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Traditionally washing machines were kept close to the bathroom or sometimes inside it to make it easy for the dirty water to flow out of the machine and to rinse the clothes as early washing machines could not rinse them. Lack of space in modern cities has forced people to keep the washing machine in any location that has a convenient water inlet and outlet. If there is a room or corridor in the house that can be turned into a laundry area with sufficient space to keep bags for dirty laundry, then it is best to keep the machine out of a damp area like a bathroom. An empty store room has been turned into a convenient laundry room by Gutman and Lehrer Arquitectas with neat baskets to store small items and large cupboard to keep ironed clothes on hangers.

Keep your suits on a clothes valet

Gentleman's Retainer Gentleman's Valet Company Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood Brown gentleman's valet,suit stand,clothes stand,valet must,valet de suit,valet de chambre,bedroom,dressing room,dressing room
Gentleman&#39;s Valet Company

Gentleman's Retainer

Gentleman's Valet Company
Gentleman&#39;s Valet Company
Gentleman's Valet Company

Whether you are the executive type or not, every working individual must own a couple of formal suits with matching shoes and tie that can be dusted up and used on special occasions like office meetings or weddings. Instead of keeping them in a regular cupboard with other clothes where they can get crumpled if pushed to the back, it is best to invest in a clothes valet to keep expensive coats. The smartly designed clothes valet is just the ideal contraption to keep all the essential accessories that will be required with the coat as there is space to keep everything.

Store your clothes in a dressing room

Vestidores, TODOMADERA ESTEPONA TODOMADERA ESTEPONA Modern dressing room
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA
TODOMADERA ESTEPONA

Always maintain sufficient wardrobe space in your bedroom or dressing room to store your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories. Divide the wardrobe/s into different sections for clothes that can be worn in different seasons. When summer clothes are away from winter woolens you are not likely to run around like a headless chicken every morning looking for the appropriate items to complete your outfit.

For more creative ideas on keeping your house free of clothes refer to this informative ideabook.

6 Amazing things you can do with a dead tree
Which tip do you think is most relevant to you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks