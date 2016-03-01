Give your clothes the space they deserve

Have you noticed that the most difficult things to manage in the house are our clothes? In every part of the home whether it is the living room, dining room, bedroom or the bathroom, one is likely to find clothes that are taken off for washing but then people forget to carry them all the way to the laundry bag. All housewives will agree that a majority of their time is spent in sorting out dirty clothes from clean ones and putting them in an appropriate place for reuse after washing, drying and ironing.
Sometimes even bachelors staying alone for the first time find it difficult to manage clothes that are used around the house and sometimes guests are greeted with bundles of clothes lying around the house. If you are a busy person who finds it difficult to waste time on mundane tasks like managing clothes then here are some easy tips that will help you find an easy solution and also make your home appear organised and neat.
The best way to keep your house free of clothes lying around is to keep washed clothes back in the closets they belong after folding or ironing them. A wardrobe like this provides sufficient space to store clean clothes and shoes too. Get into the habit of designating time every weekend to remove all washed clothes from the laundry cupboard to the bedroom or dressing room cupboard so clothes can be found when required and you do not end up making a mess of the room while searching for the right combination of clothes, accessories and shoes.
Do your clothes spill out of the cupboard every time it is opened or are you facing problems in finding space for new clothes? Problems like these show that either the clothes in your cupboard are not stored properly or there are too many old outfits that need to be re-assessed for utility. The usual problem most of us face when tackling dressing rooms is where to start in order to end the chaos as early as possible.
Start with the clothes on hangers first as they are the easiest to sort out and separate items that are torn, frayed or discoloured. Continue this exercise with items inside drawers and open shelves and keep folding the clothes which pass the test back into their place in neat stacks.
A common mistake most people make is hanging dirty clothes behind the bathroom door or closet door instead of putting them away in a basket. If you do not have a separate laundry room and the washing machine is located in the bathroom then keep at least two or more laundry bags depending on the number of people in the house and ensure that everyone keeps discarded clothes there. Ideally each member of the house who generates dirty clothes should take time out to wash their own clothes and can keep them in laundry shelf after washing and drying which can later be moved to a designated wardrobe. Laundry baskets that are kept in the bathroom should be water proof to make them last longer.
Traditionally washing machines were kept close to the bathroom or sometimes inside it to make it easy for the dirty water to flow out of the machine and to rinse the clothes as early washing machines could not rinse them. Lack of space in modern cities has forced people to keep the washing machine in any location that has a convenient water inlet and outlet. If there is a room or corridor in the house that can be turned into a laundry area with sufficient space to keep bags for dirty laundry, then it is best to keep the machine out of a damp area like a bathroom. An empty store room has been turned into a convenient laundry room by Gutman and Lehrer Arquitectas with neat baskets to store small items and large cupboard to keep ironed clothes on hangers.
Whether you are the executive type or not, every working individual must own a couple of formal suits with matching shoes and tie that can be dusted up and used on special occasions like office meetings or weddings. Instead of keeping them in a regular cupboard with other clothes where they can get crumpled if pushed to the back, it is best to invest in a clothes valet to keep expensive coats. The smartly designed clothes valet is just the ideal contraption to keep all the essential accessories that will be required with the coat as there is space to keep everything.
Always maintain sufficient wardrobe space in your bedroom or dressing room to store your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories. Divide the wardrobe/s into different sections for clothes that can be worn in different seasons. When summer clothes are away from winter woolens you are not likely to run around like a headless chicken every morning looking for the appropriate items to complete your outfit.
For more creative ideas on keeping your house free of clothes refer to this informative ideabook.