Match your pool according to your zodiac sign!

The fiery, upbeat Aries loves challenges and loves to live on the edge. For such enthusiastic people their swimming pool must also bring in a sense of adventure for them. This pool designed by RM ARQUITECTURA has the right mix of edginess and comfort which is sure to excite the passionate Aries. This infinity pool which is part of a villa on a cliff not only gives the one's swimming some breathtaking views of the valley around, but also has four different levels so that one can pick their level of thrill while swimming.