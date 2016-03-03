Get rid of mould on your wallpaper

Mould growing on the wallpapers is a problem not only because the dark spots look unsightly, but also because it can cause serious damage to the structure of your house if you just neglect this problem. Mould can also affect your health negatively as they produce allergens, irritants, and sometimes toxic substances. Inhaling or touching mould spores can cause allergic reactions such as a runny nose, red eyes, sneezing, skin rash, and in the worst case scenario respiratory infections and asthma attacks. Some people are more sensitive than others though. Babies, children, elderly people, and people with a low immune system or those with respiratory problems should stay away from mould.

This idea guide will discuss the causes of mould, the most effective way to get rid of mould, and the best way to prevent mould from growing. If your mould problem is not overly serious, the tips here should work fine. However, if the mould problem is serious, you should contact an expert to help you out. Anyway, reading this idea guide is a great start as you should inform yourself about mould first before you take any action.