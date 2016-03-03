Get rid of mould on your wallpaper

Mould growing on the wallpapers is a problem not only because the dark spots look unsightly, but also because it can cause serious damage to the structure of your house if you just neglect this problem. Mould can also affect your health negatively as they produce allergens, irritants, and sometimes toxic substances. Inhaling or touching mould spores can cause allergic reactions such as a runny nose, red eyes, sneezing, skin rash, and in the worst case scenario respiratory infections and asthma attacks. Some people are more sensitive than others though. Babies, children, elderly people, and people with a low immune system or those with respiratory problems should stay away from mould.
This idea guide will discuss the causes of mould, the most effective way to get rid of mould, and the best way to prevent mould from growing. If your mould problem is not overly serious, the tips here should work fine. However, if the mould problem is serious, you should contact an expert to help you out. Anyway, reading this idea guide is a great start as you should inform yourself about mould first before you take any action.
A mixture of clove leaf oil and water is the best and safest way to kill mould and prevent it from resurfacing. However, in order for this technique to work effectively, you need to let the mixture soak into the wall for at least half an hour because it requires contact time to kill mould spores. Before you spray the the mould surface area with the mixture of clove leaf oil and water , you should wipe it with a dry microfiber cloth first. Keep in mind that this mixture will only kill the mould, and not remove it. Next, we will discuss how to remove mould.
Mould develops due to excess moisture. Moisture in buildings can be caused by high humidity, condensation, leaking pipes, or rain seeping in because of damage to the roof or around window frames. When the walls are damp, mould starts to develop on the wallpaper. This is why you are most likely to find mould growing in damp areas like the bathroom or the kitchen.
Basically, mould needs only three things to survive—food source, moisture, and the presence of spores. Just in case you think your home is immune, consider this, mould spores are everywhere.
So, the first thing you need to do to get rid off mould is to find out where the excess moisture is coming from and why your walls are damp. Once you identify the root of the problem, you can solve it effectively.
One of the best ways to fight the damp is to use an air dehumidifier. An air dehumidifier filters the air of moisture and collects the water into a tank. After several days or a few weeks, you will notice that the collected water from the air dehumidifier becoming lesser, and as the air becomes drier, mould will cease to grow.
Ventilating your home by opening up windows and doors works well too in some cases. Certain salts can also help to absorb the moisture in the air. Other than that, you can prevent dampness in the house by changing a few habits, like not hanging wet clothes inside the house.
The cheapest way to get rid of mould is to use a homemade mixture of vinegar and water. Mix seven parts vinegar with three parts water, then scrub the mould surface area with a microfiber cloth. Lots of elbow grease is needed to actually remove the mould, so be prepared for some high energy scrubbing!
Browse through wallpaper designs here on homify for more new ideas and refreshing inspiration.
If the natural products suggested above don't work, then we would recommend using a stronger chemical product like bleach or ammonia to get rid of mould. However, keep in mind that these products are very harsh and you should protect yourself while using these toxic chemicals. You can also get store bought mould cleaners, but they are much more expensive than the other solutions suggested here.
The black and white wallpaper pictured here is designed by U2, based in South Korea.
Once the mould has been removed, consider what sources have contributed to the development of mould and try to change these things in your environment to prevent it from developing again. Keep applying the clove leaf oil and water mixture to the mould surface area consistently after the area has been cleaned. This will help prevent the mould from resurfacing. We recommend that you include this mixture as a regular cleaning item in your bathroom.
We hope you have managed to gather some good tips here to help you get rid of mould in your home. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at how can I design my garden according to my zodiac sign.