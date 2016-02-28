How to utilize a narrow hallway

Space is almost as precious as money these days. Everyone is looking to utilize space in the best possible way, at all times. Urban homes have shrunk into matchboxes, but there are some corners of this matchbox that are often left under utilized. Narrow hallways and stairways is such a space. As there is no such thing as space to waste these days, here are 6 ideas to utilize a narrow hallway or stairway in the most effective manner, for all kinds of budgets.