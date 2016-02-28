How to utilize a narrow hallway

Space is almost as precious as money these days. Everyone is looking to utilize space in the best possible way, at all times. Urban homes have shrunk into matchboxes, but there are some corners of this matchbox that are often left under utilized. Narrow hallways and stairways is such a space. As there is no such thing as space to waste these days, here are 6 ideas to utilize a narrow hallway or stairway in the most effective manner, for all kinds of budgets.
Many stairways have bars or railing on one side. One way to utilise these hanging bars is to turn them into something more. Like the stairway here, where the bars extend down and become shelves under the stairs where various souvenirs have been displayed. From bookshelves to a bar unit, hanging bars of a stairway can become so much more with a little bit of imagination.
And while talking about imagination, a great way to utilize space in a narrow hallway is to use imaginative multifunctional furniture. Be it as quirky as the stairway here, where the stairs itself double up as shelves for books, plants and even a study table, or a foldable table along one side of a corridor which can be used as a study table or even an ironing board.
The space under the stairs is most often left unused. Instead of opting for fancy glass or hanging wooden steps, opt for sturdy wooden or cement steps and use the space under your stairs as a wardrobe, a storage area for books and toys, or even as a tiny study like the one here designed by HUGH JEFFERSON RANDOLPH ARCHITECTS.
Hallways are a great place to store things, but cupboards often become bulky and eat up space in a hallway and leave little room for walking. A simple way to go around this is to place a narrow cupboard with retractable shelves and drawers in a hallway along a wall. This way a lot of stuff can be stored into a seemingly small area. Even the stairs of stairway themselves can be utilised innovatively as storage area like this shoe rack built into the stairway by FRAHER ARCHITECTS LTD.
Corners in a stairway or hallway are another great spot for storage that are often left neglected. Turn an unused corner of your hallway into a bookshelf like here, or place a comfy chair there where someone can relax and read a book, or you can even turn the corner into a pooja or worship space with a beautiful mandir or altar there.
If your corridor or stairway is really narrow and there is no space to put in any furniture there, do not despair. You can always hang some wooden or metal hooks along a wall that can be used to hang keys, jackets, scarves or bags. You can even place a little umbrella or raincoat rack in a corner if you live in a city that receives a lot of rain like Mumbai. If you have a small home, here are 6 staircase designs that will suit your home best.