A Beautiful Abode Under the Brazilian Sun

While most of us associate white with elegance and unparalleled classy environs, there are few who can use it as a canvas for quirky designs. And that’s the exact feat that has been successfully achieved by Designer De Interiores E Paisagista Iara Kilaris, interior designers and decorators in Americana, Brazil.

Brazil is famed for its rich heritage, ecological diversity, vibrant festivals and a sunny manner of living, which attracts millions of tourists every year. The home in question is the Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, and it reflects the essence of the country perfectly. This villa has been done up in luxurious overtures of white as well as whimsical pops of colours that complement the overall elegance of the property. Let’s take a tour to find out more.