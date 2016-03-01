A Beautiful Abode Under the Brazilian Sun

While most of us associate white with elegance and unparalleled classy environs, there are few who can use it as a canvas for quirky designs. And that’s the exact feat that has been successfully achieved by Designer De Interiores E Paisagista Iara Kilaris, interior designers and decorators in Americana, Brazil.
Brazil is famed for its rich heritage, ecological diversity, vibrant festivals and a sunny manner of living, which attracts millions of tourists every year. The home in question is the Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, and it reflects the essence of the country perfectly. This villa has been done up in luxurious overtures of white as well as whimsical pops of colours that complement the overall elegance of the property. Let’s take a tour to find out more.
The living room is a play of white and brown shades, and comes with plush upholstery which renders a classy vibe. A large mirror makes the room seem more spacious, and a couple of sheer white artefacts infuse the space with elegance.
While you’re at it, don’t miss the layered ceiling decked with recessed lighting. The surprise element comes through the vibrant solid coloured walls that draw your attention towards the staircase. The yellow wall features a chrome art installation replicated from a classic stencil-like pattern.
The curved façade of this home gives it a playful, artistic feel. The combination of pristine white and the classic tiered metal railings for the terrace above appears like a modern take on retro elements. The expansive porch looks over lush greenery with a few shrubs and trees dotting the landscape. The addition of steps gives the home an elevated feel, and makes the property seem loftier than it is.
The soft brown tiles with golden highlights lend a stone-like texture to the wall, which greets the visitor into the home. Facing the front door, this wall prepares us for a classy world within. The dainty, semicircular shelf in white has been rendered in accordance with modern lines.
A vase and two simple candle sticks stand on one side of the shelf. But the focal point is the colourful art installation done entirely in chrome, with painted specks to add an interesting appeal to the space. The two black circular patterns on the floor look like two neat orbits, and add to the understated quirky vibe of the space.
The gastronomic experience in this dining room significantly exceeds the expectations associated with fine dining. The ambiance created by the white and glass panelled walls is bright, airy and open. Sophisticated beige chairs break the monotony of white, and enhance the beauty of the white glossy dining table. The lively tall palms stand in mirrored pots lined with white pebbles – simple and elegant, or simply elegant? You decide.
The bedrooms of this villa have a retro charm, and have been done up primarily in white. Such a theme runs throughout the property, if you have noticed. This bedroom caught our eye, thanks to its ship cabin like luxuriousness, exemplified by the wooden detailing on the wall and the quaint night stands. The understated beige coloured quilt enhances the lavishness of the ambiance.
We adore the bathrooms of this property, which subtly boast of touches of luxury. This washroom has been done up entirely in white, with pretty indoor plants lining the space under the curved countertop. The stone wall next to the massive mirror adds a hint of earthiness to the bathroom.
As our tour ends, it is not difficult to realise that Casa Swiss Park Campinas II is a simple but fashionable décor statement, which demands wows. The dominance of white, the interiors filled with natural sunlight, and the interesting accents like mirrors, dashes of colours and art installations – all provide visual treat. Here is another ideabook to provide you with more inspiration – A Villa Made in Heaven.