Sleek Environs on a Mediterranean Canvas: A Breezy Villa

Breezy crosswinds are frequent visitors to this home. It takes style and airiness to a whole new level with the natural elements that have been worked into the design. Lush greenery, panel upon panel of glass and soft lighting to hold it all in a soft glow – that’s the charm of Vivienda Particular. This villa has been built by Senza Espacio – a group of architects in Zafra, Spain. The hint of the Mediterranean comes through at first glance with the terracotta tiles peeping out from the rooftops. A typical homely feel caresses the home and seeps through despite the modern elements at place – proving yet again that Mediterranean can never go out of style!