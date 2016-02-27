Which material should I use for the kitchen backsplash?

A granite or stone backsplash is one of the most expensive but extremely sturdy and durable kitchen backsplash option. It may look a little boring, but if you have a subtle, minimal kitchen, such a backsplash will fit right in. Granite or stone backsplashes come mostly in dark colours like—brown, black, grey or a corse mix of dark colours. Since it has a rugged texture it can even look great in a rustic style kitchen. If you are looking for rustic style inspiration for your home, here some ideas that may help you.