Which material should I use for the kitchen backsplash?

A kitchen backsplash is a vertical extension of the counter top which protects the walls from unintended splashes of water, oil or condiments. But nowadays a kitchen backsplash is much more then that. The backsplash is increasingly becoming the most eye catching part of a kitchen where people show off a hint of their personality. Instead of plain old white tiles there are many materials that can be used nowadays to personalize a kitchen backsplash. Here are 6 ideas for 6 kinds of beautiful kitchen backsplashes.
A glass backsplash is all the rage these days, especially back painted in a single colour or with a beautiful pattern. It maybe a little more expensive than ceramic or porcelain tiles, but a glass backsplash like the one here designed by ZERO9 from Mumbai, can transform any kitchen from drab to fab. Glass backsplashes are very easy to maintain. A glass backsplash like this one not only looks stunning, but can be wiped clean with a wet cloth in no time.
Ceramic tiles are made from natural materials like clay, sand and water and are perfect for those who like a safe choice. They come in various colours and patterns, and are very durable and easy to maintain. A plain single colour ceramic tiled backsplash like the one here is one the cheapest options for a kitchen backsplash. A colourful patterned ceramic tile backsplash may be a little heavier on the pocket, but it's definitely more dazzling to the eye.
Porcelain stone tiles are slightly more expensive than ceramic tiles, but they are more durable and sturdy, and just as easy to maintain as ceramic tiles. Those looking for something with a more earthy rustic effect in their kitchen can opt for a porcelain stone tile backsplash. The stone effect also makes them an ideal backsplash option for a country style kitchen too.
A resin metal mixed mosaic backsplash is not one of the cheapest options, but is definitely an eye catching one. Since it has metal mixed in it, it is a little more difficult to maintain, but with proper care such a backsplash will look great. Specially in a neutral or single coloured kitchen, like the white kitchen here designed by SENA HAYFAVI. If you have a white, cream or pastel coloured kitchen, a resin effect backsplash will add just the right amount of oomph to it.
Those who like to stand out from the crowd, can opt for a blackboard or whiteboard instead of tiles and stones for a kitchen backsplash. They are friendly on the pocket, easy to maintain and have a quirky twist to them. You can scribble down recipes before cooking on such a backsplash, write down the menu for the day, jot down a favourite quote for inspiration or even doodle something funny if you are creative.
A granite or stone backsplash is one of the most expensive but extremely sturdy and durable kitchen backsplash option. It may look a little boring, but if you have a subtle, minimal kitchen, such a backsplash will fit right in. Granite or stone backsplashes come mostly in dark colours like—brown, black, grey or a corse mix of dark colours. Since it has a rugged texture it can even look great in a rustic style kitchen. If you are looking for rustic style inspiration for your home, here some ideas that may help you.