The art of building a wood or charcoal barbeque on a budget

Once the barbeque is finally set up, ensure that everything is in order. Precautions should be taken to make sure that everything is safe and there is no risk of the grill falling over. Remember to use dry wood and check its dampness if any. Damp wood will not burn well. Wood smoke gives the necessary flavour to the food, so procure good varieties. Some people use cedar or cherry wood, as these give off aromatic smoke when they burn.

Bits of wood from old furniture, plywood, MDF, or wood with paint on it should not be used to burn. Make sure that the barbeque is not close to a wooden fence. Control the heating and the flames, so that the area doesn’t get too smoky making it uncomfortable for the people eating around it.

In order to set up a charcoal barbeque, collect charcoal for lighting. You can start with a pile of small wood sticks and a few scrunched up balls of newspaper. Then pile the charcoal in the barbeque and light it. When the coals catch fire, they will flame for about half an hour before dying down. When the coals are turning white and glowing red, they are ready for cooking.

Keep the right kind of tools handy while barbecuing meat. Tongs and forks will come in handy while lifting delicate things off the grill. Platters and serving boards, clean plates and glasses should be stacked neatly in a separate place to avoid cluttering the barbeque area.

