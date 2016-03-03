Have you ever thought about a small forest in your garden?

Greenery and fresh flowers are pleasing to the eyes and gladden everyone's heart but shrinking space in our cities and towns is making it difficult for homeowners to cultivate and manage a garden. Most people usually manage with a few houseplants like geraniums, English Ivy, orchids, cactus, baby rubber plants, cactus and other leafy plants that have lush foliage and pretty unusual flowers. Lack time to take care of house plants? Then select hardy ones that do not require watering on a daily basis and also maintain a clean atmosphere inside the house. As houseplants reduce the level of volatile organic compounds in the house and turn carbon dioxide into oxygen, they are considered good for health. To create virtual forest in your garden or within the house take the assistance of an expert for the right selection of plants that can thrive in local temperature or with little care.
We take this opportunity to help you with few tips to plan a DIY forest in your garden and home.
House plants from the subtropics are colourful and lush providing varying textures and hues to the area where they are located. Here are a few subtropical varieties that you can choose for creating a tropical style garden that are low on maintenance and will add luster to the atmosphere of your home. Palm trees – These plants are enduring examples of tropical environment and can adorn foyers, balconies and other parts of the house. Large ones like the ones here can add a touch of beauty and greenery to the garden. Peace Lily – The long silky leaves and beautiful flowers of these easy to maintain plants bring lushness of tropics to your home. They may require a bit of extra care during winter but the results are worth the effort.
Want to create a dramatic touch in your living room or foyer that will delight guests and will make your house the most discussed one among friends, then adopt this wondrous creation of nature. Cypress trees are usually planted in the garden as they grow high to almost 40 feet or more if left to their natural devices but inside the house they can be pruned to maintain the height desired. These plants add to the charm of any room and thrive in well drained pots and soils. The eclectic collection of cypress plants here on a terrace garden can be kept indoors when it is too hot or very hold as these plants require temperate climate. The height and colour of Cypress plants makes them look elegant against both simple and expensive furniture when placed against a light coloured wall.
Flow of water in the form of a fountain or waterfall within the house compound can enhance serenity in the region according to Feng Shui, so most people like to keep a small ornament like that at home. But when you have a large house or garden with plenty of space then you can get a professional landscape artist to arrange an attractive waterfall or artificial river/pond in the foyer of the house or in the garden. As an open garden gives more scope to create this landscape, the artist here has made this innovative waterfall that gently drops water into the pond that has colorful lotuses floating around.
If you have spent a large number of summer vacations enjoying the view atop a tree branch or in a tree house custom built to your tastes then living in the midst of a concrete jungle as an adult can be very suffocating. While the adorable tree house in this picture built by High Life Treehouses may not fit into an adult’s idea of a house around a tree, there are ways of building a house around a tree without touching the main trunk. Several traditional country homes have an open veranda without a roof in the center and rooms are built around it that also have fruit trees in the center, for women of the house to relax under it during hot tropical summers.
Few people know that the slippery green moss which is usually found near water bodies and on stones has curing properties. As these do not grow like traditional plants and lack branches, stems and roots they require special care to grow and sustain. The best place to grown them would be around the waterfall or fountain within your garden preferably under shady trees so they can thrive. Moss is considered as the most beneficial of all house plants as it can filter out unhealthy particulates from air like smoke and bacteria to make the air toxin free.
Though vines have a bad reputation for clinging on walls and fences and choking sunlight by growing over windows they can give a classic look to old cracked walls. When vines are pruned and given the right environment they can give an old world charm to the exterior facade of the house. Selecting the right kind of vine or a mixture of different types is crucial to provide the look and foliage required so the advice of an expert may be required if you do not have much knowledge about different varieties of vines. They can provide the perfect finishing touch to a forest garden as long they are not allowed to grow unattended. For more ideas on creating unique gardens around your home read through this ideabook.