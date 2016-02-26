Why white in your home?

White is a neutral yet dramatic colour. Thus, unlike other neutral colours like beige, nude, cream or taupe, white is never boring. It may be a little difficult to maintain, but it' definitely not an impossible colour to have at home. White decors have a fresh, open feel unlike any other colour. A room covered in white can be as serene as a snow covered landscape or as bright as a winter wedding. Here are 6 reasons why you shouldn't shy away from white while decorating your home.
Introducing white in a room makes is look more bright and gives it a welcoming vibe. Be it a white couch or white walls or a white cabinets, white makes a space look bigger and gives it a open and airy feel. Even if your space isn't that big, painting your walls and ceiling white or opting for a sparkling white floor can illude you into believing that your room is more spacious. Use white generously to make your room more friendly and inviting.
White can be both classic and modern. If used in a modular kitchen correctly, white can add a very sophisticated modern touch to your kitchen. Minimal modular white cabinets like the one's here designed by EKATERINA DONDE DESIGN can transform your kitchen into a compact beauty. It might be slightly difficult to maintain, but a white kitchen is a dream kitchen for most and with added modern features, it becomes a functional choice too.
White is perfect for those of you who aren't too fond of a formal style of decor too. A generous dose of white can make any room more cozy and comfortable. Be it a white coloured cupboard or a white bed in a rustic bedroom like this one designed by LF24 ARQUITECTURA INTERIORISMO, white can be used in many ways to create a comfortable set up. Alternately, white can also be used in a very formal room too, like this modern white table in this formal living room.
White is also an extremely elegant and stylish colour. Not just white coloured fabric in the form of upholstery on chairs or rugs or curtains, but even white coloured furniture look stylish and stand apart in whichever room they are put in. Be it furniture made of metal or a wooden dining set like the one here, a coat of white paint gives it additional beauty and charm.
White is also a wonderful colour because it can be combined with practically any other colour. Be it a monochromatic room in shades of black and white, or a room like this one where white maybe the dominant colour but also allows a ravishing red armchair to shine through, or a room where white walls and ceiling are the canvas for colourful furniture, cushions and curtains, white blends with other colours and creates a dazzling effect.
White is also suited for any style of decor. Be it an eclectic white bedroom, or a classic white kitchen, or a modern white living room, white moulds itself into any style of decor and does justice to it. The beauty of white lies in its mutability, it can have a faded rustic charm like in this bedroom, or bear a suave style like in this plush living room. White also makes a dark room look bright. Here some ways to make your dark room look bright.