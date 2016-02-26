Why white in your home?

White is perfect for those of you who aren't too fond of a formal style of decor too. A generous dose of white can make any room more cozy and comfortable. Be it a white coloured cupboard or a white bed in a rustic bedroom like this one designed by LF24 ARQUITECTURA INTERIORISMO, white can be used in many ways to create a comfortable set up. Alternately, white can also be used in a very formal room too, like this modern white table in this formal living room.