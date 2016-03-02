An Indian Home Oozing with Class and Elegance

The balancing act between class and playfulness is a tough one to maintain. In many homes, the balance either tilts in favour of gilded elegance, or bends towards the dictates of quirky homeliness. But the Singh Residence, designed by Studio Ezube, Interior Designers in New Delhi, begs to differ.

The home starts out as a canvas filled with classy colours and elegant contours. But on closer inspection, you will find the presence of fun elements like angular shelves, jewel toned throws and pillows, and warm tones that are extremely inviting. Delhi as you know is a culturally and historically rich city. It was once home to powerful monarchs who believed in lavish living. And this is echoed in the Singh’s abode too. Let us explore the home to see how the eminent design team at Studio Ezube has managed to strike a decor balance.