Beautiful ways to decorate your home with paper craft

Remember the time when hunters used to decorate their living room with stuffed heads of real animals? We certainly do not advise you to do that. However, you can go a step closer and make coloured animal heads with paper, and then display them on your wall. Get your creative juices flowing and make an animal head from paper.

Decorate your child’s room with paper heads of his favourite animal, or create a small zoo on your wall to earn the admiration of all little visitors. Get as realistic as you can when creating these paper animal heads, by using coloured papers which match the animal’s exact skin tone in real life. You can even add an extra touch by painting it with other features, to resemble the head of an actual animal. Take a hint from the stunning pieces from Papertrophy, supplier of furniture and accessories from Germany.

Try your hands at paper craft and get started on one of the most economical yet interesting methods of decorating your home. On account of being inexpensive, you can keep on adding or changing your paper décor to surprise your guests. So go shopping, buy a few origami sheets and get started on your unique home décor project. We are confident that you will love the final result.

