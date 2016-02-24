Make your dark room look bright

Another simple way to make a room look spacious and bright is to limit the accent colours in the room. Too often too many colours, or a mix of too many loud or dark colours ends up making a room look small and dark. A white background meaning walls, ceiling or floors with just a hint of colour here or there in terms of furniture or rugs or cushions, like in this room designed by Kreative House can create the right balance that will make your room look bright and lively instead of dark and gloomy.