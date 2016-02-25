How to lay out a carpet step by step

The first thing to do while adding a carpet to a room is but of course to lay it out. Whether you want to place it below furniture like here or in the centre of the room, always make sure the carpet is laid out flat and doesn't have creases. To ensure this you can use carpet pads to to secure the carpet to the floor at the perimeter which will prevent it from moving and forming lumps. If you are carpeting the entire room you can use cushion-backed carpet which is a lot like sheet vinyl, all you have to do is to lay it out in the entire room and cut it to size.