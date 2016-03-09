Dining at home the Japanese way!

Whether you're eating with some Japanese friends or attending a business dinner, learning about proper Japanese dining table wear and order can come in handy. If you've been invited to a Japanese meal by Japanese people, it is only polite that you take the effort to inform yourself about Japanese customs and etiquette. This idea guide will teach you basic Japanese table manners, and also how to set the table properly according to Japanese customs.

Taking the time to inform yourself about a foreign culture and their traditional practices shows that you respect other cultures. It will also be a less awkward experience for everybody since you will not be completely clueless on how to behave. You wouldn't want to offend your hosts, even if it's by accident and unintentional. Hence, it is your responsibility to educate yourself on proper Japanese dining etiquette. Of course you may still be unfamiliar with a lot of Japanese customs, but even learning a few simple things is enough to make your hosts happy, so no need to be nervous.