Japanese style and design have become increasingly popular over the past few years. This is not surprising as there is something about Japanese design that is so zen, and we could all use a little more peace and tranquility in our lives. Browse through this idea guide to discover the secret ingredients for a Japanese style, the modern way.

Essentially, the Japanese style is marked by a simple and uncluttered living design that is balanced and holistic. Thousands of years steeped in tradition have influenced Japan's architecture and interior design aesthetic, resulting in a serene and very cultural interior design. Even the modern Japanese style still holds on to its traditional ways. Let's see how we can incorporate a modern Japanese style into our homes shall we?