The stunning Bangalore apartment with a surprise

In recent years, Indian homes have begun incorporating a variety of styles in their home decor. Crush Mango, architects and interior designers in Bangalore, gave this residential apartment a gorgeous modern decor. With a plethora of styles, patterns, and color palettes, this apartment is a prime example of developing interior designs in India. Today we tour this stunning apartment and have a look at the beautiful combination of contrasting styles used to give this space a unique appeal.
Stark white walls, abstract wall decor accessories and a contrasting colour palette with a contemporary style give this dining room a stylish look. The abstract panels on either side of the wall with a wooden panel in the center of the ceiling enhance the interiors of this space. A 6-seater contrasting coloured dining table sits below a gorgeous wall light. The portrait on the wall is further enhanced with lights on both sides.
The living room seamlessly flows from the dining room, following the same color scheme and decor. Furnished with a white sofa set and a light wooden TV panel, the living room is elegant in its style. The designer has placed the living room across the floor length windows for an excellent view of the city of Bangalore.
The living area of this apartment is designed with a combination of styles—a contemporary decor with modern furniture. For added appeal, the designers have incorporated a subtle color palette with a rich, dark color palette. Abstract decor furnishings and accessories make this living space aesthetically pleasing and stylish. The living space includes a lounge area with a bar area in the corner of the room.
Following the contrasting theme, the bedroom is designed with the combination of white and mustard yellow shades. The mustard yellow panels on the walls blend gorgeously with the white furniture of the bedroom. A lush black carpet rests below the bed, giving the bedroom a three-tone style.
This stunning bedroom marks the end of our home tour. The vibrant colour palette with the mellow furnishing gives this room a unique style. The purple dusted wall panel and bedspread blend beautifully with the green wardrobe across it. Neutral walls of this bedroom are highlighted with the colors of the furnishing. Nothing says modern like the interiors of this bedroom.
