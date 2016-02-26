A luxurious apartment full of charm in Mumbai

The maharajas of India have been known for the palatial homes with opulent decors. The rich colours, the breathtaking interiors, and the incredible furnishing is what made these homes so beloved among the masses. Studio Vibes, an architectural firm in Mumbai, Maharashtra, incorporated this maharaja style into this beautiful apartment. Vibrant colour palettes, opulent decor accents, and the combination of styles is what makes this house worthy for a royal.

Today we tour this house that exudes elegance, sophistication and a whole lot of magnificence. Let's begin, shall we?