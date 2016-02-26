A luxurious apartment full of charm in Mumbai

The maharajas of India have been known for the palatial homes with opulent decors. The rich colours, the breathtaking interiors, and the incredible furnishing is what made these homes so beloved among the masses. Studio Vibes, an architectural firm in Mumbai, Maharashtra, incorporated this maharaja style into this beautiful apartment. Vibrant colour palettes, opulent decor accents, and the combination of styles is what makes this house worthy for a royal.
Today we tour this house that exudes elegance, sophistication and a whole lot of magnificence. Let's begin, shall we?
The combination of contemporary and eclectic styles lends an aura of opulence to this stunning dining room. Vibrant coloured elements accentuate the decor of the dining room for a distinct style. A six-seater dining table graces the center of the dining room and faces a shocking pink framed mirror. The golden accents across the decor give the dining room a hint of luxury. The rich tones of brown and beige are further enhanced with the warm lighting in the room.
The designers have approached this space by combining two rooms together -- the bar and the lounge. A stunning gold accented and green highlighted bar dominates one part of this space while the relaxation area takes over the other part of this space. A decorative wallpaper in the lounge area lends an aura of style to this space. The rich brown, beige and gold tones further enhance the space with luxury.
Bearing resemblance to the bedrooms of the maharajas, this space stands out with its distinct decor. The designers have fashioned the bedroom with vibrant red accents that blend gorgeously with the beige and brown color palette. The queen size bed with a gold accented headboard rest atop a raised wooden floor and face the rich patterned window shade. A stunning red velvet sofa with gold elements rests below the studded chandelier on the ceiling.
The bathroom is designed in two rich tones -- gold and beige. Gorgeous lead patterned glass elements grace the ceiling and the frame of the wide mirror. A glass shower stands in the corner of the bathroom with lit niches in the wall to store bathroom essentials.
Following the vibrant theme, the kitchen also stands out with its colour palette. The designers have fashioned the decor of the this space with shades of brown, beige, and vibrant red. The intricate detailing on the tiling and the kitchen door give this space a distinct style.
We now come to the end of this exhilarating tour with the last room of the house -- the media room. The neutral backdrop of the space is highlighted with a vibrant red wall and gorgeous ceiling lights. The designers have added recliners, armchairs, and a massive screen in the room for the best movie experience.
