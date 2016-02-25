Your browser is out-of-date.

A contemporary apartment with a vibrant touch

Nicole C Nicole C
Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room
We begin today's tour in a luxurious apartment in the midst of the bustling metropolitan city of Mumbai in Maharashtra. Studio Vibes designed this beautiful apartment for the Hirani family with a unique twist. With a contemporary style dominating the decor of this apartment, the designers have also incorporated bursts of colour to add vibrancy to the interiors. The apartment features creative palettes consisting of a playful combination of bright colour accents and subtle tones. Neutral coloured walls and wooden furnishings help these colours stand out, giving the apartment a unique style. 

The bold colour scheme breaks away from the ordinary, making this apartment the perfect place to explore for more inspiration and ideas. Let's begin this home tour, shall we?

Step into the comfort zone

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern living room Couch,Property,Furniture,Table,Comfort,Building,Television,Interior design,Living room,studio couch
The living room of this apartment is designed against a neutral backdrop, accentuating the vibrant decorative accents placed in the space. A five-seater beige cushion with a dark wooden frame sits in the middle of the living room, facing the dark wood framed media panel. The designers have also incorporated red accents to bring the room together.

Bright and beautiful

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern dining room
The creative colour palette finds itself in the dining room of the apartment. One wall of the dining room is decorated with a blood red finish, further accentuated with warm wall lights. A wooden panel and cabinet grace the wall with decorative pieces highlighting the wall. A six-seater beige and dark brown dining table sit below the lit wooden panel on the ceiling. Take a look at these dining room designs for more ideas.

The simple kitchen

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern kitchen
The kitchen space is designed with a neutral palette of brown and beige tones. With wooden cabinets, granite kitchen tops, and beige walls, this kitchen gives a warm welcome. The designers have also placed wall lights and ceiling lights to illuminate the kitchen with a warm glow.

A colourful affair

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern style bedroom
The designers have opted for a different and creative palette for the bedroom decor. Pearl white tones encompass the walls of the bedroom with accents of red and blue giving it added appeal. The beige flooring and the warm ceiling lights highlight the decor of the bedroom.

A visit to the Mediterranean

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern kitchen
A Mediterranean theme sprawls across the bathroom of this apartment in tones of blue and rich gold. The decorative tiles on the wall and the sink give this bathroom an elegant style. The designers have incorporated gold and blue accents with orchids in the corner to further enhance the decor of the bathroom.

A comfortable luxury

Hiranis, Studio Vibes Studio Vibes Modern style bedroom
We have come to an end of this tour and what better way to bring it to a close than with this gorgeous bedroom. A spacious room, the bedroom is also designed in neutral tones. A dark brown leather upholstered headboard rests against a light wooden panel in the bedroom. The designers have also placed ceiling lights and running lights across the room for a warm glow. If you enjoyed this tour and want more ideas, have a look at this villa made in heaven.

What did you like the most in this home? Let us know in the comments below.


