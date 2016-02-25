A contemporary apartment with a vibrant touch

We begin today's tour in a luxurious apartment in the midst of the bustling metropolitan city of Mumbai in Maharashtra. Studio Vibes designed this beautiful apartment for the Hirani family with a unique twist. With a contemporary style dominating the decor of this apartment, the designers have also incorporated bursts of colour to add vibrancy to the interiors. The apartment features creative palettes consisting of a playful combination of bright colour accents and subtle tones. Neutral coloured walls and wooden furnishings help these colours stand out, giving the apartment a unique style.

The bold colour scheme breaks away from the ordinary, making this apartment the perfect place to explore for more inspiration and ideas. Let's begin this home tour, shall we?