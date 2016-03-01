The 10 best ways to trap mice at home

Getting rid of mice at home can be a struggle, but with the right techniques and strategies, the war against mice can be won. There's just something very unsettling about these little creatures who seem to be building an army in your house isn't it? Although it is highly unlikely that an army of mice will attack you while you sleep at night, there is a high chance that they are taking over your house. If you leave them to it, mice can wreck a lot of havoc in your home. They chew on everything, including electric cables, which can be very dangerous. Mice also carry diseases and are simply unhygienic. So, you really want to make sure you win this war.
This idea guide features 10 best ways to trap mice in the most humane way possible. We will discuss stuff like how to set up the traps, what to use as bait, and most importantly where to set up the traps. We hope the tips provided here will give you the courage, motivation, and strength to win the war against mice.
A mouse is like Tarzan when it comes to climbing. In fact, a mouse can jump up to 8 inches and climb up kitchen shelves to get to other places. So if you find droppings in high places, look low and put your traps there.
The only way to effectively catch mice is to track them down by looking for their pathways. Mice will usually use a pathway that is familiar to them so if you identify the pathways they use, you are already one step closer to winning the war against mice.
The first thing to do is to buy and set lots of traps. You should set up traps anywhere you see mouse droppings. Keep in mind that the more traps you set, the more mice you'll be able to catch.
Although mice are considered pests, they are still mammals and most of us usually look for the most humane way to get rid of them. There are various types of traps you can use for mice. The traditional catch and release type of traps are not as easy to set up, but allow you to release the mice alive. You can also get glue traps, which are easier to set up.
Many baits work well, but we recommend good, old peanut butter. Here's a tip. Mark the top of the peanut butter bait jar and let your family know what it's for. Think about it, you're baiting the traps with peanut butter and then in the morning you might be spreading your toast with contaminated peanut butter.
Other than peanut butter, the most popular and effective baits for mice are usually sweet things like chocolate, small seeds and grains, and of course cheese. So now that you've got your trap and your bait, the next thing you need to focus on is where to set up the trap. Location is very important.
The spaces under cabinets are like a freeway for mice. Pull out your bottom drawers and look for droppings. Put traps down there on the floor, replace the drawers and check them every morning.
Until you manage to get rid of all the mice, make sure you protect all your food stuff in the drawers or cabinets from the mice by placing them in containers that the mice won't be able to get to. The lack of food will also discourage them from coming to your house.
Mice love to live inside walls where they're safe and warm. Look around to see where plumbing or anything else penetrates drywall or plaster and put traps just below it. That's where they'll come in at night to feed.
Put yourself in the place of the mice. Where would you hide in your house if you were a mouse? While you're at it, you might as well clear out your house at the same time, and get rid of unnecessary things. Your mission will be much easier to accomplish in an uncluttered house.
Look for feeding areas. Where do the mice get their source of food from your house? If you have pets, it might be your pet's food bowl. It could also be from crumbs lying around in the kitchen, or a dirty stovetop. Once you've identified the feeding areas, set up some traps there as well.
Ultimately, your goal should be to make sure your house does not provide any food for the mice, so that they will stop coming back.The house should be kept clean at all times, and all food should be put away immediately. Wash the dishes as soon as you're done with them and sweep clean the areas where you eat, so that there are no crumbs lying around.
When the temperature starts dropping, mice are looking for a warm, dry place with food and good nesting conditions. In other words, they want to live inside your house. So even if you deprive them of food, they might still come to your house for shelter and nesting. To keep the mice out of your house, identify the pathways they use to get into your house, and set up traps there as well.
Mice are prey after all, so they're born scared. That means that they're terrified to be out in the open and prefer traveling close to walls. So, place traps next to walls and vertical surfaces.
When mice have no food stored away and no nest to live in, they will most likely go somewhere else or die of starvation. This is a more humane way of getting rid of them compared to using rat poison. Most rat poisons are ingested and cause severe dehydration or blood coagulation. It's not a painless death.
As they run around your floors, countertops, plates with leftovers, and your pet's food dishes, they're leaving a trail of waste behind them. So, it is definitely not an option to live with these disease-carrying creatures. If you really don't want to get your hands dirty, and can't bear to deal with the mice on your own, then call a pest exterminator to do the job for you.
We hope you've managed to gather some good tips to trap mice, and also the motivation and support you need to carry out your mission.