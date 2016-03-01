The 10 best ways to trap mice at home

Getting rid of mice at home can be a struggle, but with the right techniques and strategies, the war against mice can be won. There's just something very unsettling about these little creatures who seem to be building an army in your house isn't it? Although it is highly unlikely that an army of mice will attack you while you sleep at night, there is a high chance that they are taking over your house. If you leave them to it, mice can wreck a lot of havoc in your home. They chew on everything, including electric cables, which can be very dangerous. Mice also carry diseases and are simply unhygienic. So, you really want to make sure you win this war.

This idea guide features 10 best ways to trap mice in the most humane way possible. We will discuss stuff like how to set up the traps, what to use as bait, and most importantly where to set up the traps. We hope the tips provided here will give you the courage, motivation, and strength to win the war against mice.