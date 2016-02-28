You are only 6 steps away from your own balcony

A balcony facing south or east or south-east will bring in good light. An east facing balcony will bring in the first morning light rays, the morning sun rays which are rich in vitamin D. At the same time, what the balcony is opening up to is also very important. A balcony facing a tall building will hardly bring any sunlight, a balcony over a busy street will only bring polluted air and noise. On the other hand, a balcony facing a garden will be refreshing, so it is always best to think what will be outside the balcony before you finalize the location and direction of it.

Many people are firm believers of Vastu which plays an important role in deciding the view and direction of each room. It's not a bad idea to consult or read up yourself to help you make a decision.