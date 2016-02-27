A Futuristic Home Filled With Luxury

Hello luxury – meet the future. Luxury is one word that drives us all. Whether it’s our home, wardrobe, choice of gadgets or the car we choose to drive – we look for luxury in everything. And this amazing home, Villa Oistervijik, emphasizes this aspect effectively.

Situated in Netherlands, this impressive abode brings together futuristic design, artistic inspirations and natural touches, to create a look that demands a second or even a third glance. It reflects the soul of the country which is famous for its windmills and glorious tulip fields. The structure has been designed and rendered by Van Oers Weijers Architecten BNA, architects known for their path breaking designs and out-of-box thinking. These professionals have created nothing less than magic, and today you get to take a tour of this lovely home.