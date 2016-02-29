Trend materials: shiny Corian for each room of your home!

Corian is the brand name for a solid surface material that is commonly used as a countertop, tabletop, or benchtop surface. Essentially, Corian is a cross between granite and laminate, and is a plastic material that can be pigmented to any colour and be provided with a variety of different textures. If you want your kitchen countertop to match exactly with the colour, texture, theme, and design of your kitchen, you have a better chance of achieving that with Corian than with any other material.
This idea guide will explain why Corian has become such a trendy material to use by explaining its features and benefits; costs; care; and applications in the bathroom, kitchen, and living room. Let's browse through this idea guide together and explore the latest trend material in architecture and interior design.
Since Corian is both aesthetically pleasing and functionally beneficial, it is not surprising that it is popularly used in almost every room of the house including the living room. Pictured here, we see that Corian has been used to create a smooth, shiny TV wall. Corian can also be used for furniture, for example, tabletops.
Taking care of Corian is relatively easy. Just keep in mind not to directly put hot pots or heat generating appliances on top of it as Corian is not a heat-resistant material and can scorch easily. To prevent burn marks, place protective surfaces between your countertop and the hot pan. You should also not use the countertop to directly cut, slice, or chop anything. Using a chopping board can prevent scratching the Corian.
To clean Corian, use ammonia-based cleaners or regular soapy water, and then dry it completely to prevent water stains from dulling the countertop finish. When cleaned properly, Corian can resist mold, bacteria, and mildew. Last but not least, avoid harsh cleaners or chemicals like oven cleaners.
Corian is a non-porous and stain-resistant solid surface material. It can get scratched, and tends to show on darker colours more, but the scratches can be buffed out with a scrub or an orbital sander. Corian is also thermoformable, meaning that it is flexible when heated. It can be shaped and molded into generally limitless forms which can be used in commercial and artistic projects.
Since Corian is not a natural material, it can be produces in large sheets and provide a completely solid one sheet countertop without any seams or joints. The advantage of having no seams is that it is more hygienic as there is no possibility of water leaking through the joints and no accumulation of bacteria. It is also easy to clean and is a durable material that is suitable for the outdoors as well as indoors.
With so many benefits, you would think that Corian probably costs more than other materials such as granite and quartz, but the fact is that Corian tends to be less expensive. The average cost of Corian is about 40 USD per square foot, while the cost of installation is about 60-80 USD, which is cheaper than installing granite or quartz.The final price you pay for Corian can vary depending on the colours chosen, complexity of the kitchen design, and labour costs.
Although Corian cannot be purchased directly by the consumer and must go through authorized retailers, it is transparent about its base costs with its online estimator. For what it costs, Corian is a good, durable material with more advantages than disadvantages.
Corian is an ideal material to be used in the bathroom as it is resistant to mold, mildew, and bacteria. It is also warm rather than cold to the touch, creating a comfortable, hygienic, and practical environment. Of course, Corian also looks good and very much similar to beautiful natural stones, and is therefore a popular choice.
Pictured here, we see a chic, modern looking shower room using Corian designed by DuPont Turkiye, based in Istanbul, Turkey.The shiny material and the vibrant colours it provides brings life to the whole bathroom.
Corian is ideal for the kitchen as it can be easily cleaned. The seamless characteristic also makes it a hygienic choice. Corian can be used for kitchen countertops as well as for the sink, and furniture in the kitchen.
