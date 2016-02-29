Trend materials: shiny Corian for each room of your home!

Corian is the brand name for a solid surface material that is commonly used as a countertop, tabletop, or benchtop surface. Essentially, Corian is a cross between granite and laminate, and is a plastic material that can be pigmented to any colour and be provided with a variety of different textures. If you want your kitchen countertop to match exactly with the colour, texture, theme, and design of your kitchen, you have a better chance of achieving that with Corian than with any other material.

This idea guide will explain why Corian has become such a trendy material to use by explaining its features and benefits; costs; care; and applications in the bathroom, kitchen, and living room. Let's browse through this idea guide together and explore the latest trend material in architecture and interior design.