Join us on this tour today to check out the interiors of a cosy home with a unique personality. The home has a traditional style high ceiling, which makes it ideal for integrating a loft, creating a cosy nook and also maximizing space. If you're thinking of incorporating a loft in your home, you've come to the right place for inspiration and ideas. In this tour, we will mostly discuss how adding a loft can change the ambiance and atmosphere of your home.

If you have a house with a high ceiling, you will also be able to take back some good ideas from this tour. Although high ceilings are charming, they can lose their charm if they are not enhanced in the right way. This house, designed by Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura, architects based in Mexico, has made a masterpiece out of the high ceilings. Let's see how they did it!