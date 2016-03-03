Vintage style with a colonial touch

The important ingredients that go into making a wonderful vacation are suitable fellow travellers, a beautiful destination and a gorgeous hotel. The hotel should be perfect for resting, recouping and rejuvenating tired spirits. This helps guests to wake up every day with renewed vigour.

The vintage colonial style heritage hotel featured here is an ode to regal living at its finest. Aptly named The Fort Unchagaon, this hotel exudes elegant beauty and old world charm. It is the brainchild of some of the most creative minds at Studio Ezube in Delhi. This city has witnessed the rule of several dynasties, and is replete with structures which combine both traditional and contemporary styles of architecture.

This fort too, shuts out the din of the urban life, and takes you back to the golden days of kings and emperors, with a touch of colonialism. The furniture, the high ceilings, the spacious rooms and the rich upholstery will all remind you of times gone by. Every single room exhibits aristocracy and is equipped with all modern amenities for the comfort of guests. So let’s begin our tour now.