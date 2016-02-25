Avoiding an embarrassing bathroom

The cleanliness, quality of sanitary ware and other essentials in the bathroom speak volumes about the owners of a house and their sense of hygiene. If you do not want guests to come out of the bathroom looking horrified or uncomfortable and looking for a quick exit from the house then ensure that the bathroom is as smart as the rest of your house. The size of a bathroom does not matter as much as the cleanliness. There are several ways to keep your bathroom smelling fresh and clean with modern technology and instilling a sense of hygiene among all the family members using it to save you from embarrassing situations in front of your guests.

Here are a few ways by which you can avoid your bathroom becoming a topic of discussion among friends or relatives when dirty toilet experiences are being discussed.