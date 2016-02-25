Avoiding an embarrassing bathroom

The cleanliness, quality of sanitary ware and other essentials in the bathroom speak volumes about the owners of a house and their sense of hygiene. If you do not want guests to come out of the bathroom looking horrified or uncomfortable and looking for a quick exit from the house then ensure that the bathroom is as smart as the rest of your house. The size of a bathroom does not matter as much as the cleanliness. There are several ways to keep your bathroom smelling fresh and clean with modern technology and instilling a sense of hygiene among all the family members using it to save you from embarrassing situations in front of your guests.
Here are a few ways by which you can avoid your bathroom becoming a topic of discussion among friends or relatives when dirty toilet experiences are being discussed.
No one likes to enter a messy bathroom with wet towels on the tub or the shower and toiletries strewn around the washbasin. Just as you would not want to know private details about your hosts like medication or the brand of hair removal lotions and toiletries they use, the same way your guests also would feel very embarrassed if these are kept in open view in the bathroom. Built in cabinets under the wash basin or cupboards with mirrors on them are the best solution to create extra storage space in small bathrooms. In this smartly designed bathroom by Home Makers Interior Designers the cabinet has been just below the wash basin to cover up the area and also provide storage space.
Have you ever run into a friend’s toilet in desperation only to come out with a sheepish look and request for toilet paper? You surely would not want your guests to be in situation like that – especially if you want to remembered as a cultured host. Ensure that there is plenty of toilet paper in the proper place and also extra ones in view so guests can use if required. Having a small bathroom cannot be used as an excuse to not keep extra toilet paper. In this example sturdy wicker baskets with toilet paper and toiletries along with a diffuser and gently scented flower plants have been provided so that users can have all essentials for a refreshing bathroom experience.
Bathrooms are places which give you relief when nature calls but can also leave a bad odour lingering in the air. The worst seasons for smelly bathrooms are the monsoon and the winter season when there is little sunlight to drive away germs. Most people who have heard about Maxwell know the situation when they have to use incense sticks so place them in a place where guests can see them. If you feel that a matchbox would be an embarrassment in a trendy modern bathroom like this, then opt for citrus spray that is powerful enough to mask the strongest smells.
Whether you use the trashcan in your bathroom or not is a different matter altogether, but remember to get one if you are expecting guests and preferably one with a lid that can operated with the foot. Surely you would not want your guests to sneak around the bathroom looking for corners where they can stuff embarrassing trash for you to later find out and wonder which one of them at the party did it. Having a trashcan in an unobtrusive way for guests to dispose of trash and should be located in a place easy to find.
Nothing is more embarrassing than using a toilet when there are several guests within a hearing range who can hear every sound that is made when you are going about nature’s call. The situation is worse when you are staying in an apartment and there are only a few inches of gap between rooms. When your bathroom has a problem of noise insulation then create a situation for white noise like an exhaust fan or light music playing that switches on every time the bathroom door is locked from inside or a light is switched on.
The lasting touch you can give to a stylish bathroom like this is to have a plunger to save guests the embarrassment of asking for one. Besides essential like hand-wash, fresh towels, toilet paper, bathroom freshener and liquid soap that a guest can use comfortably, you would not want them to leave the area in a condition that no one else can use it. Ideally place it close to the wash area at an angle where it is easy to spot if one is looking for toilet brushes and cleaners.
