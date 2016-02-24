A Villa Made in Heaven

This opulent villa, Cumbres 369, has been designed by AAE Studio, architects from Zapopan, Mexico. The modern residential structures in Mexico display advanced construction and décor styles, but they focus on comfort and serenity too.

As if to echo that idea, this abode is perched on the top of a hill, and is surrounded by verdant greenery. Different materials and textures, like wood, glass, stone have come together to create a stunning home which offers respite from the noisy city life. Every nook and cranny of the house caters to the different moods of its inhabitants. So, join us on a tour of this beautiful villa to get inspired further.