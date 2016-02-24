A Villa Made in Heaven

This opulent villa, Cumbres 369, has been designed by AAE Studio, architects from Zapopan, Mexico. The modern residential structures in Mexico display advanced construction and décor styles, but they focus on comfort and serenity too.
As if to echo that idea, this abode is perched on the top of a hill, and is surrounded by verdant greenery. Different materials and textures, like wood, glass, stone have come together to create a stunning home which offers respite from the noisy city life. Every nook and cranny of the house caters to the different moods of its inhabitants. So, join us on a tour of this beautiful villa to get inspired further.
The solidly built home overlooks a lush lawn and is edged with low bushes. The wooden striped structure adds warmth and complements the grey stones wonderfully. The façade is simple and minimalistic, but inviting. The wide entrance is the proof of that. Tall trees on either side of the building make the entire setup appear picturesque.
Windows dominate the rear facade offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from every room. You can see how large glass doors and windows lend an open and airy feel to the house. The gorgeous blue pool is ideal for relaxation on hot summer days. Or the family can simply laze around on the smart deck chairs too. The patio is perfect for gatherings, parties or barbeques.
The kitchen comes with an area for cooking and a bar-like area with stylish stools, where a quick meal or drink can be enjoyed. A long window lets in ample sunlight and fresh air during the day. A mix of pristine white and brown cupboards offers adequate space for storage. Smart and chic hanging lamps over the sink, illuminate the kitchen in the evenings. Elegant granite countertops and bright red chairs complete the look.
Imagine how exotic it must be, to relish a home cooked meal while admiring the bounty of nature. The glass doors of this dazzling dining space offer a panoramic view of nature, faraway mountains and the busting city down below. Crafted from rich wood, the table seats eight so that the family can share a lovely meal with family and friends. The glowing chandelier adds a hint of understated luxury.
The terrace features a dining table made from stone and wood. Modish bar stools balance the rustic charm of the table nicely. Secured by iron and glass railings, this space is ideal for enjoying the outdoors and views of the enticing landscape all around the home. The presence of a space heater makes this terrace a warm and snug spot on winter days too. So, friends and relations will always be looking for excuses to come over!
Cumbres 369 is unique owing to many aspects. But a stunning waterfall flowing from one of the balconies is probably the icing on the cake! The gleaming sheet of water unites with the upper level of the swimming pool, and produces a glorious vision when the sunlight bounces off it. In the evening, the recessed lightings in the balconies are switched on to enhance the beauty of the waterfall.
Our tour of this awe-inspiring villa ends here. Hope you enjoyed the journey and found brilliant ideas for your own project.