Upgrade Your Kitchen with these Effective Tips!

Many people are unaware that the type of bulb in their lights can affect the type of light that it produces. It is not only the wattage of the bulb, but also the type. Certain bulbs produce light that spreads in a wide arc around it, such as reflector flood lights, which cast a beam of light 70 degrees. Other bulbs cast a very narrow beam of light, such as a narrow spot bulb at 12 degrees. This is worth considering when choosing light bulbs for your lights. Consider also the height of lights in your kitchen. Pendant lights are not only attractive, but provide one of the best types of task lighting. As pendent light are in closer proximity to the work surface, more light reaches them, providing a better quality of illumination.

Good lighting in your kitchen is not only an aesthetic consideration, but also a practical and safety concern. With effective kitchen lighting, accidents are less likely to happen and recipes are less likely to be misread. When designing a lighting plan for your kitchen consider installing under cabinet lighting for practical as well as aesthetic purposes, track lighting for work areas, recessed lighting for inside cabinets and dimmer lights to enable better control on the general lighting. Consider also the type of light bulb you have installed in your lights, this will influence the effectiveness of your lights. For more lighting ideas see Lighting Tips for Every Room in the House.