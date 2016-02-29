Quiet Please! Enjoy the Sound of Silence

Doors banging shut, the pitter-patter of feet running across the floor, pots and pans clanging in the kitchen, drawers opening and shutting, alarm clocks ringing in the morning, the hum of the dishwasher and washing machine as chores happen, and above all else – the white noise of the television. Many of us have one question that fleetingly enters our minds at moments like these – “how can I make my home less noisy?”
A peaceful home is a dream that most of us nurture when we move into a space we call our home. But soon, it becomes an oxymoron – peace seems to be the last thing in our home as the noise of happy families and rambunctious child rearing takes centre stage. Entertaining at home and lots of other activities add to the noisy fun. We usually take peace and quiet for granted until the end of the day, when the noise drains us out. The need for peace and quiet becomes a real tangible thing when dusk sets in. But then again the next day when a new morning dawns, the alarm begins to ring in our ears before we have had a chance to fully wake up.
So what can we do for a peaceful home? Actually, quite a lot we think. Read on to know more.
Footsteps are a major source of noise in a home. The best thing to drown out the noise is to add some floor cushioning. You can add rugs and carpets to ensure that a cushioning effect comes into play that softens the sound of footsteps and running pets or children. This is especially helpful for homes that have multiple floors – sitting downstairs becomes easier when there is no pounding on the floors above.
Wall to wall carpeting to clad hardwood or stone floors is also a good option. Take care to choose carpets or rugs that are easy to maintain. Wool carpets for living room and halls in neutral colours, do not catch dirt too easily, and need only one shampoo session to be cleaned. A superior rug crafted from silk or silk and cotton mix, can be used in more formal areas that enjoy less traffic, like a study or bedroom.
Doors and windows with old fittings squeak and screech a lot while opening and closing. It can create unwanted disturbances, and make the ambience unpleasant. Old wooden doors that are bent with years of changing seasons and replete with cracks can attract mould or termites. This depends on the kind of climate your region enjoys and can pose a hazard. Replace and upgrade your doors and windows for a more peaceful vibe.
Go in for sliding doors which draw your attention with a low rumble, rather than disrupt your home’s serenity with slams and bangs. Fibre doors and low maintenance wooden doors can be used throughout the house, with latest style knobs that are literally soundless. Broken and cracked glass windows can also be replaced with newer fittings and acrylic surfaces that look like glass, but are easier and lighter to maintain.
A sound absorbent paint is a must try and the best thing to happen to modern day décor technology. It effectively reduces interior noise with its three coats – base, finish and final. Try sound absorbent paint that is easy to apply and comes in a spray-on version, to paint existing construction without any extra work or tedious preparation. This paint is extra effective when applied on the ceilings and can reduce noise travelling down from the top floor.
Fixing a joist under a creaky floor, or using construction adhesive in between cracks and gaps in your hardwood floors, can help prevent unnecessary noise emanating from your flooring. This adhesive can also be used to cushion the gap between tiles and the actual foundation to avoid needless tapping and clicking while walking on those particular patches. So replace squeaky flooring with easy to install tiles, boards as well as new joists and screws for hardwood floors.
Books aren’t just good for your grey cells – they’re good for your home too. Heavy items like piles of books can alleviate and absorb noises within the home. And set within bookcases, they can look good too. The use of books and bookcases grounds a space, and absorbs noise due to their heavy presence. And as we all know, vast empty spaces filled with vacuum make noises all the time. So make your space cosy and do away with unnecessary sounds, with books and bookcases. Take a hint from this simple but modish bookcase designed by Empatika, cabinets and cabinetry suppliers from United Kingdom.
The use of heavy curtains pretty much has the same effect as books and bookcases, and can actually help in keeping noises out. They not only look elegant, but also muffle sounds and create peaceful surroundings. Choose drapes in heavy linen, silk, or terry cotton with linen lining for a layered, soundproof effect.
You can layer walls with coir and other fillings for insulation. They also absorb noises well. Insulation is a well-known aspect of construction of walls, especially in cold countries. So, to fight chilly winters, insulate your walls with prefabricated structures that have fillings which can be changed from time to time. Glass insulation is also the latest trend in this area. Additionally, give your walls a coat of your favourite paint and line them with shelves and curious to keep unnecessary noises at bay.
Interior noise is a factor that we often overlook, but it is something which directly affects our mood and the way our day progresses. So it is important to take steps to ensure that it doesn’t disrupt the calmness of our lives. There are many ways to create a peaceful home – but the best one is to have a peaceful mind. Fill your home with candles, soothing music and lots of laughter to do away with all other unpleasant sounds. For more ideas and inspirations, you can check out this ideabook too - Sssshhhh! How to have a more quiet home.