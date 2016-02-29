Quiet Please! Enjoy the Sound of Silence

Doors banging shut, the pitter-patter of feet running across the floor, pots and pans clanging in the kitchen, drawers opening and shutting, alarm clocks ringing in the morning, the hum of the dishwasher and washing machine as chores happen, and above all else – the white noise of the television. Many of us have one question that fleetingly enters our minds at moments like these – “how can I make my home less noisy?”

A peaceful home is a dream that most of us nurture when we move into a space we call our home. But soon, it becomes an oxymoron – peace seems to be the last thing in our home as the noise of happy families and rambunctious child rearing takes centre stage. Entertaining at home and lots of other activities add to the noisy fun. We usually take peace and quiet for granted until the end of the day, when the noise drains us out. The need for peace and quiet becomes a real tangible thing when dusk sets in. But then again the next day when a new morning dawns, the alarm begins to ring in our ears before we have had a chance to fully wake up.

So what can we do for a peaceful home? Actually, quite a lot we think. Read on to know more.