Say Goodbye to the Allergens in Your Home

Some people suffer from allergies all throughout the year. Most blame it on the outdoors and the polluted air. But what many do not know is that, allergens inside the house can cause many problems too. Allergens can arise from dust mites, animal waste, pet hair, skin flakes, or pollen. If the house is damp and has mould or is infested by insects like cockroaches, allergens can also arise from them.

The only way to reduce allergens in the house is to keep it clean and tidy, and make sure that dust does not accumulate in places that are inhabited quite often. If people in the house are suffering from allergies it is very important to vacuum and wash items in hot water. This is bound to reduce the recurring allergies. Smokers in the house also contribute towards spreading allergens.

Allergens are also found in curtains, cushions and carpets. It is better to use washable curtains and cushions so that you can periodically wash them in hot water. During the pollinating season, it is better to use air conditioning and keep the windows closed, so that allergies can be minimized.

In the kitchen, exhaust fans should be utilised to reduce cooking fumes. Sinks should be kept clean. So there are quite a few methods which can effectively keep allergies at bay.