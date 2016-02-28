Say Goodbye to the Allergens in Your Home

Some people suffer from allergies all throughout the year. Most blame it on the outdoors and the polluted air. But what many do not know is that, allergens inside the house can cause many problems too. Allergens can arise from dust mites, animal waste, pet hair, skin flakes, or pollen. If the house is damp and has mould or is infested by insects like cockroaches, allergens can also arise from them.
The only way to reduce allergens in the house is to keep it clean and tidy, and make sure that dust does not accumulate in places that are inhabited quite often. If people in the house are suffering from allergies it is very important to vacuum and wash items in hot water. This is bound to reduce the recurring allergies. Smokers in the house also contribute towards spreading allergens.
Allergens are also found in curtains, cushions and carpets. It is better to use washable curtains and cushions so that you can periodically wash them in hot water. During the pollinating season, it is better to use air conditioning and keep the windows closed, so that allergies can be minimized.
In the kitchen, exhaust fans should be utilised to reduce cooking fumes. Sinks should be kept clean. So there are quite a few methods which can effectively keep allergies at bay.
When there is too much clutter around the house, dust mites get settled everywhere. Dust mites are found in every room of the house and there are several ways to reduce allergens spreading at home.
Clean and disinfect the bathrooms often. Keep the kitchen and basement well ventilated. Use exhaust fans while cooking. Keep pets from entering the bedroom. Keep the air-conditioning vents clean and dust-free. Maintain a safe level of temperature and humidity inside the house. A hot and humid house can make way for dust mites and mould.
Your home maybe the perfect breeding place for allergens you didn’t even know existed. Sometimes these go unnoticed for a long period of time. Allergens can spread from several household items. Allergies spread when there is an overload of dust particles on items like the television, fans, lamps etc.
Fan blades should be cleaned every week as they spread the dust mites along with the air when the fans are switched on. Dust mites affect people with asthma mostly. Minimising clutter around the house will also help in avoiding the accumulation of dust.
Pillows and sheets in the bedroom are also carriers of dust mites. Washing pillowcases and sheets in hot water will reduce allergens considerably. It is also advisable to not let laundry pile up for a long time.
Common household cleaning products which contain harsh chemicals can also lead to allergies. Those sensitive to allergens should switch to “green” products that are eco-friendly and healthy. Natural products like baking soda, vinegar and lemon can also be used effectively in keeping allergens under control.
We know that pets like dogs and cats are extremely lovable, but they are carriers of allergens too. If there are people with allergies in a household with pets, it is better to keep the pets off the beds, as they shed a lot of hair. In short, sometimes pets are unfortunately unwanted roommates!
Even the protein found in the saliva of these pets is a common allergen for people. These allergens can become airborne and trigger allergies in people who are sensitive. However, vacuuming the house frequently and washing the pet at least once a week can reduce the attack of allergies.
Some of the other steps that can be taken are to keep the pets off the furniture and ascertaining that certain areas of the house are absolutely pet-free. You can buy special furniture for your pets too, so that they won’t keep sitting on your sofa. Take a hint from this interior dog bed designed by Cloud 7 Finest Interiors for Dogs & Dog Lovers, from Germany.
It is also important to keep the house pest free. Even the waste of common pests like cockroaches tends to spread allergies. Traps and baits, or boric acid can be used to eliminate cockroaches instead of using harsh chemicals that can again trigger allergies.
Mould is another carrier of allergens that can affect sensitive people or those with allergies. Mould and mildew thrive in damp areas like the bathroom and the basement. The spores coming from the mould are afloat in the air and can trigger a whole lot of allergies.
In order to minimize allergens, the walls of the bathroom can be painted with mould resistant paint or by fixing tiles on them. An exhaust fan can be fitted and can be switched on after a shower to dry the bathroom. Mould can be scrubbed from the tiles and bathroom surfaces every week. Mouldy shower curtains or carpets should be discarded. A dehumidifier can be run to reduce moisture or dampness in the walls.
In houses where there are a couple of pets, the incidence of allergies is more. The allergen particles in the air trigger various kinds of allergies, especially if the inhabitants are very sensitive. Animal hair is more likely to settle on furniture and beds, so it is important to use a vacuum that has a HEPA filter (High-efficiency particulate hair).
Regular filters do not reduce the allergens. People who handle pets a lot have a high risk of contracting allergies through animal hair that settles on their clothes. Some people even use HEPA filters in air conditioners to reduce the spread of allergens inside the rooms.
Pollens are carriers of allergens that trigger allergies. They are usually discharged by plants especially early in the morning. So, it is important to prevent pollens from entering the house. Ensuring that doors and windows are closed, especially at night can reduce the entry of pollens inside the house.
It would also help, if you don’t go outside early in the morning between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Pollen count is considered to be high during this time. Changing clothes and taking a shower after coming in, could help getting rid of pollens that were picked up outdoors. Avoid hanging laundry outdoors, as mould or pollens can stick to them.
