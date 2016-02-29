How Can I Make the Most of my Bedroom?

If you don’t have a designated bedroom in your flat or apartment and there is no room to create a loft, do not panic, there are other creative solutions. In days gone by sofa beds were the solution when a space was required for two distinct purposes. A sofa bed allowed a living area to be used a bedroom once it was closed for the evening. Although sofa beds have come a long way since the first generation of lumpy hard beds. In recent years there have been a variety of other solutions to the hidden bedroom dilemma. These included a bed that descends from the ceiling when required, and a bed that recedes from the wall. Both of these options can provide a full sized double bed. This space shows how a desk can be converted to a bed to allow a study area to become a fully functional bed, allowing the living area to be converted to a bedroom in a flash. This clever solution was made by LookingStudio.

Whether you have a small bedroom, an oversized bedroom or perhaps no bedroom at all, there are ways to create a wonderful and personal space for you to call your own. For the small bedrooms, consider lighter colours to enhance the space, or using a theme to bring the elements together. In a larger space use plants to fill the height of a room and oversized furniture to create a cosy atmosphere. In the home with no bedroom you can be creative with a loft space or a hidden bed. There are always creative and inventive ways to create the bedroom of your dreams.