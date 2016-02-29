How Can I Make the Most of my Bedroom?

Whether you have a very small bedroom, a large sparse bedroom or a just plain boring bedroom, there are always ways to give it a makeover to give it some life. The bedroom is a place where we do not need to try to satisfy others with the decorating or design. This is a space that you can create specifically for you. It is a rare opportunity for you to be bold and brave with the design. Choose a style, colours and items that appeal to you. If you have a particular liking for the colour purple, this is your opportunity to have a space filled with everything purple. It is also important to make full use of the space available. If your bedroom is in the attic, create space with design, if you have a very small room create a bold style, if you have a neutral space, put your own personal stamp upon it. Homify has all the best ways to make the most of your bedroom.
In many places around the world space is at a premium. This can mean an abundance of small dwellings with even smaller bedrooms. A small bedroom can create a challenge to decorate, but there are ways to make a small bedroom look stylish and spacious. The trick to creating a great small bedroom design is with a strong style. It is better if this style is bright and bold. Use colours, fabric and patters that connect with a theme. This connection will bring together the elements of the space, making it more harmonious. This bedroom is a great example of how a small bedroom can be turned into a wonderful bedroom with good design. The cream colour palate not only links the items in the room, but gives it a sense of space. This room was designed by Neelanjan GuptoDesign Co.
Many people who live in older houses have found the small size of the houses a challenge. For this reason many people have chosen to convert the attic of their homes to give them extra living space. It is most often the bedroom that get relocated to these upper spaces. These can often offer wonderful views and a cosy atmosphere. They are however small and pokey. It may be a challenge to create space in these rooms. One wonderful way to convert these areas to your dream bedroom is through the design. Create a sense of height with horizontal lines around the room. Paint the walls with a light neutral colour to create a bright and airy atmosphere. This converted attic bedroom illustrates how a previously unused space can be converted to create a cosy dream bedroom.
If your house consists of only one room, this can present certain interior decorating challenges. It may be difficult to create a bedroom space that is truly your own. Although there are some clever tricks to create a separate private space of your own. Creating a loft area is a wonderful way of creating a separate space within a larger area. This can be done by either using a frame to support the loft, or suspending the loft from the roof joists. Whatever the construction, a loft is a great way to create your own bed space in a studio space. To create a sense of spaciousness in this small area be sure to decorate it in light airy colours; whites, creams, tans and greys. This very small bedroom loft is a bright white, giving it the appearance of spaciousness and airiness.
Although not often thought of as a problem, a very large bedroom can sometimes have a feeling of emptiness. Many people will react to this by filling it with all sorts of furniture. This may be one solution, although it is important to have the right furniture in order to create the right atmosphere. To create a fantastic large bedroom start by choose the furniture and style to suit your tastes and likes. It is then a matter of placing the furniture correctly. For very large spaces, consider defining zones. This could include a chair and lamp by a window for reading and a desk for writing. Fill an excess of vertical height with tall plants. This will guide the eye upwards, filling the blank upper walls. And finally consider including oversized furniture in key spots such as the sofa and the coffee table. This will enhance the sense of cosiness.
For many people moving into a new apartment or house, the space can sometimes be lacking in character. It can seem more like a hotel room than a home. In these circumstances it is important to imprint your own personal style onto the space. This is a good way to express your true self, your likes, your passions. It may be that you like plants and the outdoors, so fill your bedroom with plants and decorate with various shades of green. If you have a passion for the colour pink, fill the space with everything pink. This room is a wonderful example of Japanese influence. The colours are energetic hues reminiscent of an Asian theme, while the bed, light and walls reflect the classic Japanese style.
If you don’t have a designated bedroom in your flat or apartment and there is no room to create a loft, do not panic, there are other creative solutions. In days gone by sofa beds were the solution when a space was required for two distinct purposes. A sofa bed allowed a living area to be used a bedroom once it was closed for the evening. Although sofa beds have come a long way since the first generation of lumpy hard beds. In recent years there have been a variety of other solutions to the hidden bedroom dilemma. These included a bed that descends from the ceiling when required, and a bed that recedes from the wall. Both of these options can provide a full sized double bed. This space shows how a desk can be converted to a bed to allow a study area to become a fully functional bed, allowing the living area to be converted to a bedroom in a flash. This clever solution was made by LookingStudio.
Whether you have a small bedroom, an oversized bedroom or perhaps no bedroom at all, there are ways to create a wonderful and personal space for you to call your own. For the small bedrooms, consider lighter colours to enhance the space, or using a theme to bring the elements together. In a larger space use plants to fill the height of a room and oversized furniture to create a cosy atmosphere. In the home with no bedroom you can be creative with a loft space or a hidden bed. There are always creative and inventive ways to create the bedroom of your dreams. For more inspiration seeBedroom Inspiration.