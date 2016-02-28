How to Turn a Small Garden into a Mini Urban Farm?

Growing your own organic crops is one of the most popular reasons that people start their own garden farms. By growing organic crops you can be sure that you are aware of what went into the growing process. Growing organically can sometimes be more of a challenge than first thought however. Organic food is grown using no pesticides, fungicides, weed killers or sprays. This can make your garden a target for weeds, pests and bugs. In order to fight against these you will need to think of alternative ways of eradicating them. This may include introducing natural predators for the animal pests such as ladybugs or butterflies. You also need to protect your crops against fungicides. This can be done with natural, organic substances such as vinegar and simple detergent.

Growing our own food in our urban garden paradise can be rewarding and satisfying. We have the opportunity to learn about the growing process and get to enjoy the crops at the end. No matter how small your garden is, there are ways to grow food in your urban garden. From simply growing seedlings on the windowsill, to growing a crop of succulent ripe tomatoes, there are always ways to grow. Start by choosing a spot to grow, create your garden bed, make a healthy soil mix, decide on the best crops to grow, then go ahead and plant them. Watching the garden grow is a wonderfully rewarding experience. For more garden inspiration see Make the Most of your Small Garden.